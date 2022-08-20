Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a fuller length, Wesley Madhevere defends it from the front foot to the off side. At the end of Powerplay, Zimbabwe are 26 for 1.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, Kaia plays inside the line and pushes it down to third man for a run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shout for a caught behind but the umpire signals for a WIDE! Short in length and angling down the leg side, Kaia tries to pull but misses. The replays show that the ball was close to the gloves but there was no contact.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full again, angling down, Kaia tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! By far the shot of the day. Fuller in length around middle, Innocent Kaia shows lovely wristwork as he lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Kaia punches it off the back foot to point. The fielder there is standing a few steps ahead of the original position and collects the ball on one bounce.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and angling in around off, Kaia pushes it away with gentle hands to the off side.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A touch short in length and outside off, Wesley Madhevere stays back and shoulders arms. A wicket maiden from Mohammed Siraj, this could be his last over of this spell.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and angling in, Wesley defends it carefully off the front foot.
Wesley Madhevere is in at number 3.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! SHARP CATCH! Mohammed Siraj gets his first wicket. He kept threatening with his line around off and this time gets the batter to edge it behind. It's delivered on a good length at 85 mph, holding its line, Takudzwanashe Kaitano stays on the back foot and pushes inside the line with firm hands. The ball takes the edge and flies behind. Sanju Samson gets a bit wrong-footed initially but then reacts to his right to take a fine one-handed catch. India get the first breakthrough in the ninth over.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Fuller and close to off, Takudzwanashe Kaitano gets forward to defend but it holds its line and beats the outside edge.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on top of off, Kaitano pushes it from the back foot, from the upper half of his bat, to point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, driven off the front foot to extra cover.
7.6 overs (0 Run) In the zone outside off, on a length, Kaia shoulders arms. This is now Zimbabwe's longest opening partnership, in terms of balls faced, in the last 9 ODIs, informs the on-air commentator.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of the day. Short again from Thakur, Kaia picks it from outside off and pulls it wide of mid on for a boundary.
7.4 overs (3 Runs) Good shot! Short in length around off, Takudzwanashe Kaitano gets the time to go on the back foot as he punches it past point. Axar Patel chases it down and they get three runs.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Angling in on a length around off and leaving the batter with the seam movement, Takudzwanashe Kaitano hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short in length and outside off, Kaia runs it down past backward point for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts his spell with a length ball around off, Kaia gets behind the line and defends it towards mid on.
Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Two slips in place.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, nipping away, Takudzwanashe Kaitano lets it through to the keeper. Zimbabwe continue to be watchful in Powerplay 1.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp bouncer around leg, Kaitano tries to pull but it bounces over his gloves.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, shaping away, Kaitano has nothing to do with it.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Inswinger this time, on a length outside off at 83 mph, Takudzwanashe Kaitano covers his stumps and leaves.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fraction short and around off, at 85 mph, Innocent Kaia turns and pulls it off the inner edge to deep backward square leg. They cross for a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, pushed off the front foot to cover-point.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Effort ball from Siraj, he digs it in short and around off at 81 mph, Innocent Kaia leaves. Sanju Samson jumps and uses every inch of his height to collect the ball.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, angling in, it's defended off the front foot to covers. 6 gone, just 10 runs on the board but more importantly, no wicket has fallen for Zimbabwe.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Edgy! Full in length and outside off, Kaitano throws his bat at it and edges it down to third man. Siraj makes a fine stop in the deep and saves two runs.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Better line, full and around off, Kaitano is forced to play the line and defends it back.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Quite wide outside off, this time, but inside the tramline, Kaitano allows it through to the keeper.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Hurries past the edge! Length delivery outside off at 85 mph, holding its line, Kaitano pushes inside the line and misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around off at 87 mph, Kaitano gets forward and drives it to short cover.
