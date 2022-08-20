Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.2 overs (2 Runs) Around middle and leg, Ryan Burl works it past square leg this time and picks up a couple of runs. Given as leg byes by the umpire.
34.1 overs (0 Run) On a short length and on off, Ryan goes on the back foot and flicks it towards square leg.
Spin from both ends again. Axar Patel is back on to partner Kuldeep. 0 for 15 in his first 5 overs.
33.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and around off, Ryan Burl goes on the back foot and eases it through covers for one.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up this time and this is swept away through square leg for a single by Evans.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Here comes the wrong 'un. Around off and turning away from the right-hander, Evans blocks it out.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Adding insult to injury now. On middle, Evans shuffles across a bit and nudges it fine. The ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
33.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Kuldeep Yadav puts down a sitter! Tossed up on middle, Brad Evans tries to flick it away but only manages to loft it gently towards the right of the bowler. Kuldeep gets both hands on it but spills the catch.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, on a nagging length and close to the off pole. Brad Evans tries to defend off the front foot but gets an inside edge.
Kuldeep Yadav is back on. 1 for 26 in his 5 overs so far.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Good length, around middle, Ryan stays solid in defense.
32.5 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer now, over leg stump and Ryan Burl ducks under it.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, around off, guided down to third man for a single.
Brad Evans is the new batter. He had a good outing with the willow in the last game, can he do it again?
32.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! 'You miss, I hit' stuff from Shardul Thakur! This is on a fullish length and angling into middle and leg. Luke Jongwe tries to repeat the trick from the last ball and makes some room by stepping on the leg side and exposing his stumps. Jongwe swings hard at it but only connects with thin air. The ball goes on to rattle the sticks and Jongwe's resistance comes to an end. Thakur has three wickets in the match now.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not great timing but this is a positive hit from Luke Jongwe. Pitched up around middle, Jongwe backs away and goes inside out over extra cover. The ball trickles away into the fence.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, following the batter down the leg side, Jongwe keeps it back towards the bowler.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Siraj goes searching for the yorker but doesn't quite get it right. It is a low full toss on off, Jongwe plays it towards mid off and sets off for the single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and Jongwe is safely home.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Jongwe stays on the back foot and just about manages to keep it out.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Just a touch fuller and slanted in from off. The ball jags back in sharply and Jongwe takes another blow onto the thigh pad.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now, over middle and leg, Jongwe ducks under it.
31.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length again, around off and this one nips back in off the surface. Luke Jongwe gets squared up and the ball hits the back thigh.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, over off, Jongwe manages to defend it back onto the deck.
31.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good take from the keeper. Length ball, angling well down the leg side. Sanju Samson dives to his left and pouches it with his left glove.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but valuable! This is banged in short again from around the stumps and over the off stump. Ryan Burl takes on the pull shot and gets a top edge that flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and around middle, this is pulled away through mid-wicket for a couple of runs now.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! This is banged in short but down the leg side, the keeper Sanju Samson fumbles and almost gives away penalty runs as the ball just misses the helmet kept behind him on the ground. The batters do scamper through for a run as well.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Over the top of middle this time, Jongwe gets behind the line of the ball to make the block.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Keeps it on a good length and around off, Ryan pushes it out on the off side for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Good length, on off, Ryan Burl gets hurried on by the extra bounce as he tries to work it leg side. The ball goes off the splice of the bat and hits Ryan on the thumb.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! On a hard length and close to the off pole, Luke Jongwe gets pushed onto the back foot and gets a leading edge that goes through the vacant gully region. The batters get a single down to third man.
