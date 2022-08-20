Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer, around leg, Ryan ducks.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Burl plays a nicely timed drive but finds mid off.
29.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Extras at the moment are ticking the Zimbabwean score. Bouncer delivered and it flies over the head of the batter and the keeper for a boundary behind the wickets.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish again, around off, Burl dabs it down to the off side and looks for a run. He is sent back. Burl walks up and has a word with his partner.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips a full ball down the leg side, Burl tries to flick but misses.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Ryan punches it to the left of the point fielder.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a length around leg, Burl helps it off his pads to mid-wicket.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to begin the second spell from Siraj as well. Around off and Burl ducks.
Mohammed Siraj (6-2-8-1) is back on.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Stays on the back foot and keeps a length ball safely out towards the cover region.
28.5 overs (0 Run) That's a snorter! Thakur bends his back and digs it in short around off, Jongwe is taken by surprise but does well to drop his wrists and sway back.
28.4 overs (0 Run) A bouncer again, this time around middle and leg, and it's nicely executed, the batter ducks and the square leg umpire is happy with the height.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a good length, it's defended from the back foot to point.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shortish and outside off, Luke Jongwe walks down the track to attempt for a big heave but fails to connect.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, it's tickled behind square leg for a single.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Wide for height! A bouncer to begin a new spell but it's well over the head of Burl.
Luke Jongwe is the next man in.
27.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Sean Williams holes out! Deepak Hooda has the wicket and is delighted. Full and flighted, around off, Sean tries to unveil the slog sweep but fails to pack shot with enough power or timing. It flies down to deep square leg where Shikhar Dhawan takes a simple catch. The trademark thigh-five celebration follows and Zimbabwe are in deep trouble now. Dhawan also caught Williams in the same region in the first game but that was off a fast bowler.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Rocks back to a short ball and punches it to deep cover for one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) That is defended solidly off the front foot.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Gets on the front foot and defends it.
27.2 overs (2 Runs) Short again, around off, Burl punches it to deep cover and picks up a couple of runs. Ishan Kishan fires in the throw from the deep and it hits Axar Patel standing at covers. Ishan smiles and apologizes to his teammate.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, punched down to long off for a single.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and around leg, Ryan flicks but finds mid-wicket.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and around middle, Ryan Burl tries to flick but fails to connect. He is hit high on the pads. There might be some inside edge also.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce from a short length outside off, Burl mistimes his shot from the crease. It rolls to covers.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Strides forward and pushes it gently to cover-point for a quick run.
26.2 overs (1 Run) A touch short and around leg, Burl goes on the back foot and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 100 comes up!
26.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on middle, Burl gets on the front foot and drives it from the full face of his bat. The mid on fielder chases but fails to pull it back.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Nicely tossed up but down the leg side, Burl tries to flick but misses.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it to covers.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Another slider, full and on off, Ryan gets forward in defense and it goes off the inner edge. The ball rolls to the left of mid-wicket and they cross.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter outside off, Burl goes back and punches it to covers.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, a slider around middle, Burl plays all over it in his attempt to flick. He is struck on the pads, they appeal but to no avail. Missing leg, perhaps.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Skidding in from outside off, Williams is forward to drive but gets an inside edge. It rolls through square leg and they cross.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and fuller on middle, Sean leans forward and defends it back.
Match Reports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, Zimbabwe are 114/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match between Zimbabwe and India. Everything related to Zimbabwe and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Zimbabwe vs India live score. Do check for Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.