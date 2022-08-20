Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, around off, defended off the front foot to complete the over.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Turning away a hint from around off, Burl tries to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge to the off side.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full, around middle, Williams plays a mistimed slog sweep to deep mid-wicket for a run.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Kuldeep serves it short and around off, Sean Williams goes on the back foot and pulls it powerfully to the deep mid-wicket fence. First boundary for Zimbabwe after the 17th over.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and landing on middle, Williams flicks this time but finds short mid-wicket.
24.1 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on off, Williams punches it from the back foot to covers.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length around off, it's flicked to deep square leg for a single. Slight fumble in the deep but no extra run is conceded.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted and around off, Williams reverse-sweeps it from the bottom half of his bat to backward point.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Almost in the blockhole, Williams digs it out back towards the bowler.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Axar drops it short and outside off, Burl gets back and cuts. Not much timing as it travels to deep cover-point. They cross.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and around middle, helped towards square leg for one.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and around middle, Burl clips it down towards deep backward square leg for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, fuller in length, Williams plays the reverse sweep but finds Axar Patel at backward point.
22.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Williams sweeps it through square leg and scampers back for the second run.
22.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and on off, Williams cuts it past the diving cover fielder for a couple of runs.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Extra flight on this delivery, landing full and around middle, Burl helps it gently to the left of the short mid-wicket fielder for a quick run.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full, around off, Sean gets forward and eases it down to long on for a run.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep drags his length short and delivers it outside off, Burl goes on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and a touch shorter outside off, tapped down from the back foot to backward point.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, around off, Burl wrists it down to fine leg and gets off the mark with a single.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Drifting down the leg side, Williams tries to flick but doesn't get the connection right. It deflects off his pads to backward square leg and they cross for a leg bye.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Turning back in from outside off, some extra bounce, Sean goes back to flick but misses and is hit high on the pads.
21.2 overs (2 Runs) Aerial again but it is wide of the fielder. Loopy and full, Williams whips it just past Rahul at mid-wicket and collects two runs.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and around off, flicked on the leg side, a bit aerial but it didn't carry to KL Rahul at mid-wcket.
Ryan Burl is in at number 7.
20.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Splendid catch! Kuldeep strikes and removes Zimbabwe's talisman with the bat. This is smart bowling from Kuldeep. He goes flatter through the air and keeps his length short around leg. Sikandar Raza steps back to manufacture some room and cut it but loses his balance while executing the shot. He ends up mistiming it in the air and Ishan Kishan runs back at backward point to take a fabulous catch over his head. A body blow to the home team after a brief period of resistance.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, defended off the front foot to short cover.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, fuller in length, Sean sweeps it to deep square leg for a run.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Too full on this occasion, around middle, Raza knocks it down to long off and picks up a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, landing around off, Raza gets forward and defends it towards short mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Williams plays the reverse sweep and nails it towards backward point where Axar Patel dives to make a half stop. Saves a certain boundary. Only one run is taken.
