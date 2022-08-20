Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Tossed up on the off stump line, Sean Williams flicks it uppishly through mid-wicket and picks up a single.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Flatter delivery, close to the off pole and this is played late towards backward point. The batters scamper through for a quick single though.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A tad shorter and around off, Sikandar Raza goes onto the back foot and keeps it out.
19.3 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back towards the bowler.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, this is worked away behind square on the leg side for yet another single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads, Raza nudges it 'round the corner for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Flighted, on a fullish length and around off. Sean Williams looks to play it off the front foot but the ball turns in a touch and beats the inside edge.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep drops it a bit short and around off, Raza goes on the back foot and plays it towards covers for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) This is on off, Sean Williams strokes it away down to long off and rotates the strike.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Nice bit of loop from Kuldeep, around middle and Raza drives it through mid off for one more.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around middle, this is turned through mid-wicket for one.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW straight up by Kuldeep Yadav but it is turned down. Kuldeep starts off with a flighted delivery, on leg stump. Williams looks to block but misses and gets pinged on the pads.
Here comes Kuldeep Yadav.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off stump and blocked out by Raza.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Given lbw! The decision has been reviewed. Axar Patel serves what looks like another arm ball. This is on a length and around off, angling in and Sikandar Raza decides to leave it. There is a huge appeal from the fielding side and it is given out. Sikandar Raza has decided to review the decision. The impact could have been an issue but no shot has been offered. There is a bit of confusion initially as the third umpire considers that the shot has been offered. Later on, he is heard saying that the shot has not been offered and he wants to see the further trajectory of the ball. It doesn't matter anyway as the Ball Tracking confirms that the ball is missing the off stump.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Floated up a bit and around off, Raza defends it off the front foot.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, angling into off stump, kept out.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A bit quicker and outside off, left alone.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Was there a nick? Judging by the reaction, it seems that Sanju Samson has dropped that one. This is angled in from around off, Sikandar Raza presses forward to defend. The ball though goes off the inside edge and takes a pad on its way to the keeper. This means that it certainly was a chance.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Banged in short and over middle and off, Sean Williams takes it on and even though he gets hurried a bit, the connection is good enough. The ball sails over the fielder at fine leg for a maximum. That was from the top half of the blade but still got enough wings.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Krishna switches to around the wicket and angles it on a good length, Williams gets cramped for room but keeps it out on the off side.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Length ball, just wide enough and Sean Williams stands tall before cutting it through cover-point for a much-needed boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Around the top of middle, Williams stays put and defends it out.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Goes a bit fuller but Raza is already pushed onto the back foot. This is around off and Raza edges it down to third man for a run.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On a hard length and outside off, Raza walks past the off stump and keeps it down on the off side.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, driven down to long off for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on! This seems to be the one that comes on with the arm but just holds its line in the end. Around off, Raza looks to defend off the front foot but gets an inside edge. Luckily for him, the ball hits the pads and not the stumps.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up a bit and on off, Sean Williams steps out and knocks it down to long on for one more.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Around the wicket now to the right-hander and it's pushed outside off, Sikandar Raza punches it through the cover region and rotates the strike.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slows it up a touch and bowls it around middle, Sean Williams does well to get inside the line and just paddles it fine for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel starts off with a quicker delivery, darted into middle and leg and this is pushed away towards mid on.
