Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around the pads and this is flicked away to mid-wicket.
14.5 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up around off stump, Sikandar Raza punches it out towards cover.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the top of off, Raza solidly blocks it out.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit too full and too straight from Krishna, Raza works it through mid-wicket and picks up a couple of runs.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Krishna goes a touch fuller and outside off, Sikandar Raza walks past the off stump and then just shoulders his arms.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball, over middle and leg, Raza ducks under it with ease.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and at the body, Williams keeps it down towards short leg.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged away! This is floated up full and outside off, Sean Williams looks to jam it out towards covers but gets an inside edge past the stumps and the ball trickles away into the vacant fine leg fence.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now on off stump, Sean Williams solidly blocks it out.
13.3 overs (1 Run) This is angled in at the hips, Raza tucks it away towards mid-wicket and picks up a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and tries to attack the pads, Sikandar Raza just about manages to dig it out towards mid on.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A well-directed short ball, over middle and Raza ducks under it well.
12.6 overs (5 Runs) Bonus runs! This is around the hips, Sikandar Raza drops it past short leg and scampers through for a quick single. The fielder over there, Ishan Kishan, has a shy at the bowler's end but throws it wide and there's no one backing up either. The ball runs away into the fence. The bowler won't be impressed with that. Five bonus runs for the home team.
12.5 overs (3 Runs) Good-length delivery over off, Sean Williams backs away and eases it off the back foot through covers for three runs.
Sean Williams has to come out now with the top four back in the pavilion in a hurry.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Absolutely unplayable from Prasidh Krishna and India are turning on the style here. This is just bowled on a good length and on a tight line around off. The ball angles in but straightens after pitching and there's that extra bounce again as well. Wesley Madhevere gets completely squared up as he tries to block but the outside edge is found and Sanju Samson makes no mistake behind the sticks. Zimbabwe are falling like a pack of cards.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Up and over! Full and wide from Krishna, Madhevere reaches out and slices it over the point region for a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Madhevere hops onto the back foot and keeps it down towards backward point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a hard length and around off, Madhevere gets behind the line to make the block.
Sikandar Raza is the new batter. He is the one in the form of his life. Can he do something here? Also, Prasidh Krishna to have another go.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shubman Gill with a sharp catch at second slip and Shardul Thakur gets the second wicket in the over. This is bowled on a good length and angling in from outside off. Thakur gets the ball to nip away and also extracts a bit of extra bounce. Regis Chakabva looks to block from his crease but the ball takes the shoulder of the bat and goes quickly towards the second slip fielder where it is pouched by Gill. The skipper departs early and Zimbabwe are in a spot of bother here, again.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) This is short and wide, Regis Chakabva throws his hands at it and slashes it to the right of the man at third man. Mohammed Siraj over there speeds to his right and keeps it down to a couple.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Banged in short and around off, Regis Chakabva sways his head away from the line of the ball.
11.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Gem of a delivery from Thakur! This is on a fuller length and angled into off stump, the ball pitches and then just holds its line, zipping past the outside edge.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and wide now, hugging the tramline outside off and Regis Chakabva leaves it alone.
Regis Chakabva walks in next, at number 4.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Down the leg side and Innocent Kaia has nicked it! Shardul Thakur starts off the over with a short ball, angling down the leg side. Kaia stands tall and looks to pull it behind square on the leg side but gets in a bit of a strangle. The ball goes off the gloves and to the left of the keeper. Sanju Samson takes a sharp catch to that side and Zimbabwe have lost their second wicket.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A bit of aggression from Siraj to end that over. Siraj goes short again and bowls it over middle and leg, Madhevere tries to duck but gets a blow on the left shoulder and that must have stung.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle and leg, Madhevere drives it straight towards mid on.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Length again, pushed outside off and Madhevere shoulders arms.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and angled in from around off, Madhevere hops onto the back foot to make the block.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the fifth stump line and nipping away a bit. Wesley Madhevere leaves it alone.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A sharp bumper from Siraj and Innocent Kaia is taken aback by it. This is banged in over middle and leg and angling in towards the helmet. Kaia just about manages to get some bat on it as the ball goes towards fine leg. Single taken.
