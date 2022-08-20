Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Kaia punches it off the back foot towards point. Hooda tries to stop but misses. Axar though backs him well and stops the ball despite getting a bit wrong-footed.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Pitches it up and around off, Kaia leans forward and drives it through the gap at covers for another couple of runs.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Kaia gets off the mark after 11 balls. Length delivery on middle, at 84 mph, Kaia clips it off his pads through square leg and gets off the mark with a couple of runs.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and defends it back. Kaia is yet to get off the mark.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Kaia goes on the back foot and helps it towards the square leg fielder.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side, on a length at 87 mph, Kaitano tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to backward square leg and they cross for a leg bye.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Lucky not to edge it! Full and close to off, Innocent Kaia is forward to drive or defend but it straightens and beats the bat with ease. Unconvincing but the Zimbabwean openers have survived four overs.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Back of a length and outside off, it skids straight on after landing, Kaia pushes inside the line and misses. Samson collects the ball near his shoulders.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Kaia covers his stumps and offers no shot.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in from a length around off, Kaitano turns it behind square leg and scores the second run off the bat in the Zimbabwean innings.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short in length and wide outside off, Kaitano has a lazy waft at it and misses.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A terrific outswinger, landing on a fuller length outside off, Kaitano presses forward and then makes a leave.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Delivers it on a length and outside off, at 83 mph, Takudzwanashe Kaitano shoulders arms.
2.6 overs (0 Run) This one jags back in from around middle, Kaia flicks it off his pads but finds the fielder standing in front of square on the leg side. Two maidens in a row now.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Skidding in from a length around off, at 83 mph, Kaia defends it by taking his bottom hand off the handle.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Kaia brings down a straight bat and pushes it down defensively to mid on.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flashes and misses! Short in length and wide outside off, Innocent Kaia tries to cut it through the line but is beaten.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Innocent gets behind the line and blocks it down safely.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj spears in a full ball around middle, at 85 mph, Kaia falls over a bit in his stance as he keeps it out on the surface.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Close to off, on a full length and getting it to straighten a bit, Kaitano offers no shot. Brave leave. A maiden.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Krishna tries to tempt the batter there. Bowls it short and wide outside off, seaming away, Takudzwanashe Kaitano spots the chance to free his arms but fails to connect.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, nipping in, Kaitano pushes his bat down and pushes it away off the inner edge to wide mid on.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Krishna goes full and outside off, holding its line, Kaitano covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Movement back into the batter this time. Around off and it jags back in with some extra bounce, Kaitano tries to work it on the leg side but misses. He is hit high on the front leg.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts by hurling a length delivery in the channel outside off, shaping away a bit, Kaitano allows it through to the keeper.
Prasidh Krishna to steam in with the second new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Zimbabwe are away! A length delivery angling in around off, Takudzwanashe Kaitano gets it away from the outer portion of his bat and it runs through point. They cross for a run.
A gully in place.
0.5 over (0 Run) A touch short and around off, angling in, Kaitano goes on the back foot and defends it down to the off side.
0.4 over (0 Run) Unplayable! A hint of away movement, from a length around off, Kaitano feels for it minus any footwork and gets beaten comprehensively.
0.3 over (0 Run) Edgy! Siraj goes close to off, lands it on a good length again, Takudzwanashe Kaitano pushes inside the line and gets a soft outside edge. It drops in front of Deepak Hooda at third slip.
0.2 over (0 Run) This time a length ball is served in the zone outside off, shaping away, Kaitano makes a watchful leave.
0.1 over (0 Run) Siraj begins with a gem! He lands it on a length around off and gets it to nip away slightly. Takudzwanashe Kaitano stays on the back foot, trying to defend but is squared up and it beats the outside edge.
Time to play the game. The Indian team gets in a huddle before taking the field. Innocent Kaia has a new opening partner in Takudzwanashe Kaitano as they walk out. Mohammed Siraj to begin with the first new ball. Three slips in place. Here we go...
Shubman Gill comes up for a quick interview. He says that it's all about getting the experience in the middle and to be able to spend time in the middle is important. Mentions that the wickets in West Indies were brilliant on the previous tour. On batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan, Gill replies that he is a chill guy to bat with and he is someone with whom everyone gels quite well. Shares that his plan in white-ball cricket is to play minimum dot balls and rotate the strike as that helps him to keep a good strike rate.
Regis Chakabva, the skipper of Zimbabwe, looks visibly disappointed to lose the toss. He says that it looks like a good wicket and they are looking forward to posting a good total on the board. Mentions that the boys are talking a lot about the process and will try to give their best effort. Feels that it's important to pick early wickets and restrict the opponents. Informs about a couple of changes in their XI - Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga come in for Tadiwanashe Marumani and Richard Ngarava.
KL Rahul, the Indian skipper, says that the pitch looks a bit better, harder than the last game and obviously while bowling first, there is a bit in the air. Hopes to pick a few quick wickets. Adds that they bowled very well in the previous game but Zimbabwe also batted well in the latter half when the ball got old. Wants his bowlers to become more aggressive and clinical. Informs that Deepak Chahar misses out and Shardul Thakur comes in.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Takudzwanashe Kaitano (In for Tadiwanashe Marumani), Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C/ WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga (In for Richard Ngarava).
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur (In for Deepak Chahar), Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Toss - It's time for the all-important flip of the coin. Regis Chakabva does the honours being the home skipper, KL Rahul calls correctly and INDIA ELECT TO BOWL!
