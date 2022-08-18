Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket-taking over from Siraj comes to an end. He could'ce had two wickets but this one lands short of third slip. It is fuller, on off. Sikandar Raza gets squared up this time.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on off. Sikandar Raza sways away from the line of the delivery.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Much fuller, on the pads, Sikandar Raza flicks it to mid on.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! It is full, wide outside off, it nips in late off the deck. Sikandar Raza walks across and looks to drive it away but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Sikandar Raza is the new batter.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Siraj gets himself into the wicket's column now. Zimbabwe lose their third wicket now inside the Powerplay 1. Siraj dishes a length ball, outside off, this one does not nip in off the deck but holds its line instead. Sean Williams hangs his blade away from his body. It takes a thick outside edge and goes towards second slip. Shikhar Dhawan takes a dolly.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, angling in, on middle and leg. Wesley Madhevere clips it to mid-wicket for an easy single.
8.6 overs (3 Runs) Nicely played! Fuller in length, outside off, shaping away off the deck. Wesley Madhevere leans in and drives it through the gap at covers. The batters pick three runs before the fielder cuts it out.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This is too straight, full and on the pads. Wesley Madhevere nudges it towards square leg.
8.4 overs (0 Run) This is full, around middle and leg, swings away a touch off the deck. Wesley Madhevere stays back and flicks it towards mid on.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss this time, outside off. Sean Williams hits it towards mid off and scampers across for a quick single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for lbw but turned down! Deepak Chahar thinks he has got his man here and so does the rest of the pack. KL Rahul though thinks it swings down leg and does not take the review. It is fuller, around middle, nips in off the deck. Sean Williams looks to flick it away but misses. The replays though later confirm that he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Sean Williams walks in.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Deepak Chahar gets in second wicket in quick succession. Seems like he is in his groove now. It is a full-length ball, swinging away from the left-hander. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to go for the booming drive but only manages to get a thinnest of edge. It flies towards the keeper and Sanju Samson makes no mistake behind the sticks.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, nips in off the deck. Wesley Madhevere stays back and defends it out watchfully. Mohammed Siraj records his second maiden over of the innings.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Five dots on the trot! Full length, outside off. Wesley Madhevere pushes it to covers.
7.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A length ball, in the channel of uncertainty. Wesley Madhevere looks to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
7.3 overs (0 Run) This is tempting for Wesley Madhevere. Fuller one, wide outside off, moving away a touch. Wesley Madhevere leans in and drives it towards point. Not in the gap though.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, shaping away, outside off, left alone.
7.1 overs (0 Run) More swing on offer! Wesley Madhevere gets squared up here. It is a length ball, around off, nips away sharply off the deck. Wesley Madhevere shuffles across and looks to block it but does so inside the line.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball now, on middle. Tadiwanashe Marumani ducks under it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) It is an inswinging delivery to greet Wesley Madhevere at the crease. This one is angled into the pads. Wesley Madhevere stays back and is able to clip it to mid-wicket. He gets off the mark with a single.
Wesley Madhevere walks in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Deepak Chahar finds the breakthrough and finally he has a smile across his face. It is a short ball, around off. Innocent Kaia wasn't expecting that one for sure. He stays back and looks to go for a wild pull shot but only manages to get an outside edge. Sanju Samson moves to his right to grab the ball, he fumbles but pouches it in his second attempt. Zimbabwe lose their first wicket. Can India build on this wicket?
6.3 overs (0 Run) Much fuller this time, an outswinger yet again. Innocent Kaia presses forward and pushes it to covers. Three dots in a row now. Deepak Chahar looks to be in rhythm now.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Another one swinging away from outside off. Kaia shoulders his arms at it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off, left alone.
5.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A length ball now, this lands around off and nips away a touch off the deck. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to defend it out but does so inside the line. It beats Tadiwanashe Marumani on the outside edge.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on middle and leg. Tadiwanashe Marumani stays back and clips it through the gap at mid-wicket. The batters take two comfortably.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full length, angled across the left-hander, wide of off. Tadiwanashe Marumani lets it sail past him and into the keeper's mitts.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, around off, swinging away. Innocent Kaia stays back and taps it towards point. He gets it through the gap and the batters take one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper this time from Siraj, on middle. Kaia ducks under it.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, in the channel. It shapes away off the deck. Innocent Kaia looks to push it through the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.
