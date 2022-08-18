Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. India have managed to bowl out Zimbabwe for 189 runs here. This should not be a tough ask for the Indian batters, given the strength in their rank. Zimbabwe though would be hoping to start brightly with the new ball and put up a solid fight. It won't be easy to contain this batting attack. Will the hosts be able to pull a rabbit out of the hat here? Do join us for the second essay to find out.
Brad Evans is in for a quick interview. He says that he backed himself as the batter and will look to do the same with the ball. Adds that they tried to keep it simple with the blade. Says they focused on watching the ball and hitting the same. Further says that they are happy to compete at this level again. Ends by saying if they are able to get rid of the top-order early on that will surely boost their confidence.
India had their noses in front throughout the innings! It never felt like Deepak Chahar was away from the game. He has come back into the side and recorded his best figures in ODI cricket with three wickets to his name. Mohammed Siraj supported him really well from the other end and returned with a wicket as well. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav worked in tandem in the middle and kept the run flow in control. Axar Patel bagged three wickets while the latter was a bit unlucky and remained wicketless. Prasidh Krishna also took three scalps but Deepak Chahar was the one who stood out with the ball. Their bowling performance was pretty immaculate and they would be really happy about the same.
Zimbabwe were unable to start strong here! The opening woes continue to harm Zimbabwe and that kept them behind in the game throughout the innings. Their cream of the batting order was taken out in a jiffy inside Powerplay 1. Regis Chakabva got off to a good start but was unable to bat deep. Things looked horrible for Zimbabwe and even 130 looked out of reach for them. However, Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava turned the tide and stitched a 70-run stand to give their side some glimmer of hope.
It was a pretty one-sided affair in this innings. It has been an excellent bowling performance from India. Zimbabwe showed some solid fight down the order but it was a little too late for the hosts.
40.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Goes fuller and just outside off with some turn, Victor Nyauchi looks to loft it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball carries towards slips where Shubman Gill takes a brilliant one handed catch. Zimbabwe end their innings with 189 runs.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, on middle, this is defended towards mid off.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Brad Evans flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
