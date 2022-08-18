Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, blocked.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Victor Nyauchi looks to drive it but gets an outside edge as the ball rolls towards deep point. They collect two.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slight fumble in the deep and the ball rolls over the ropes. On a length and outside off, Victor Nyauchi looks to loft it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball rolls towards third man for a boundary.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) Full length, outside off. Victor Nyauchi swings hard at it. It goes down to third man off the outside edge. They take two. He is off the mark instantly.
Victor Nyauchi is the last man in.
39.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Richard Ngarava's cameo comes to an end but it was an important one! Prasidh Krishna bowls it on a yorker length and on middle, Richard Ngarava looks to defend it but misses. The ball hits the off pole and Richard Ngarava has to walk away after a brilliant knock.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Brad Evans flicks it to square leg for one.
38.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beauty! Slightly shorter and on middle, Richard Ngarava launches it over long on for a maximum. What a partnership this is turning out to be for Zimbabwe!
38.5 overs (1 Run) Axar Patel bowls it on off, Brad Evans flicks it to square leg for one again.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and on leg, Richard Ngarava flicks it to square leg for one.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on leg, Richard Ngarava looks to defend it but the ball hits his pads.
38.2 overs (0 Run) On middle again, defended back towards the bowler.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, blocked.
Change. Axar Patel (6-2-15-2) is back into the attack now.
37.6 overs (1 Run) On off this time, Richard Ngarava guides it to point for one.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower one, full and outside off, Richard Ngarava does well to adjust himself and sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, around off, Richard Ngarava eases it to mid off. Another dot.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker and on middle, Richard Ngarava digs it to backward square leg. Dot.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Brad Evans flicks it to square leg for one.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length and on middle, Brad Evans lofts it over the diving fielder at mid off for a boundary.
Change. Prasidh Krishna (6-0-31-2) is back into the attack now.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on leg, Richard Ngarava leaves it alone.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, left alone.
These two batters are dancing on the tune of the crowd here. The singing only keeps getting louder and louder. The crowd is enjoying every bit of it and so are the batters as the stand moves to 51.
36.4 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss and on middle, Richard Ngarava lofts it towards long on. They collect two. This brings 50 partnership up for Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans!
36.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length and on middle, Richard Ngarava knocks it through long on for a boundary.
36.2 overs (3 Runs) Fuller and on leg, Brad Evans paddles it to deep square leg. The fielder makes a good stop at the fence. They collect three runs.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj delivers it on middle, Brad Evans defends it back towards the bowler.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller and outside leg, left alone. Wide called.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav bowls it down the middle, Richard Ngarava defends it back towards the bowler. Kuldeep Yadav ends his spell of 10 but remains wicketless. Nonetheless very economical.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Goes outside off, Richard Ngarava looks to play at it but misses.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and down the leg side, Richard Ngarava looks to play at it but misses as the ball hits his pads.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Evans clips it to square leg for a single.
35.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to get to 150. Fuller and on middle, Brad Evans slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. First six of the innings!
35.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Brad Evans defends it away.
