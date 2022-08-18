Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and down the middle, Richard Ngarava leaves it alone.
34.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss outside off, Richard Ngarava looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. No runs.
34.4 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and down the middle, Richard Ngarava pulls it through mid-wicket for a brace.
34.3 overs (1 Run) On middle nad fuller, Brad Evans flicks it to backward square leg for one.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good placement. Fuller again, around off, Brad Evans creams it through extra covers for a boundary.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and down the middle, Brad Evans eases it towards the fielder at mid off.
Change. Mohammed Siraj (6-2-19-1) is back into the attack now.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
33.5 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller again, Richard Ngarava drills it to long on for a brace.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Darts it on middle, Brad Evans flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off with some turn, Brad Evans looks to defend it but misses.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and down the middle, Richard Ngarava flicks it to square leg for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter, around off, blocked out.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing. Fuller and outside off, Brad Evans caresses it through backward point for a boundary.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On middle this time, Brad Evans flicks it to square leg. He wanted a single but was sent back.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one around middle and leg, Richard Ngarava flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Richard Ngarava defends it back towards the bowler.
32.2 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
32.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on middle, Richard Ngarava uses his feet and drills it to long on. A misfield and the ball races away the fence.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Another fuller and around off, Richard Ngarava knocks it to long off for one more.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller this time, Brad Evans drills it to long on for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Google again, outside off, Brad Evans looks to slog sweep it but misses.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, around middle, Richard Ngarava drills it to mid off for one.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Googly and on middle, Richard Ngarava defends it away.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Richard Ngarava punches it to mid on.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Fuller and on sliding leg, Brad Evans gets low and looks to sweep it away but misses. It brushes his pads and runs down the fine leg fence for a boundary. The umpire signals leg byes.
30.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller nad around off, Brad Evans slog sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly slower, around off, Richard Ngarava flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
30.3 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked back towards the bowler.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Goes on middle this time, this is defended.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Darts it outside off, Richard Ngarava looks to play at it but misses.
Match Reports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, Zimbabwe are 150/8. The live updates of Zimbabwe vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Zimbabwe vs India 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Zimbabwe vs India 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Zimbabwe vs India, Zimbabwe vs India live score, Zimbabwe vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Zimbabwe vs India 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.