29.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over. Goes fuller and on middle, Brad Evans defends it away.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter this time, Richard Ngarava punches it to long on for one.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, defended out solidly.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav bowls a fuller one on off, Richard Ngarava defends it back towards the bowler.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on leg, Brad Evans sweeps it to short fine leg for one.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Richard Ngarava slices it. The ball goes in the air and lands safely at the vacant mid on region. They cross.
Change. Kuldeep Yadav (6-1-19-0) is back into the attack now.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, outside off. Evans stays back and defends it to covers.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off. Richard Ngarava cuts it past extra cover. They take one.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, on off. Richard Ngarava gets forward and blocks it back to the bowler.
Drinks! The host team's batting order is being completely destroyed by the Indian side, and they appear to be in serious trouble. They lost three wickets in the first 10 overs and after that the wickets are falling down. They are now eight wickets down! Richard Ngarava walks in now.
28.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! It is an arm ball, around off, it comes in sharply with the arm. Luke Jongwe looks to defend it out on the front foot but misses. He gets rapped on his pads. Axar Patel appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Luke Jongwe though takes the review straight away. The UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat involved. The Ball Tracking shows that it is umpire's call on impact and it confirms that the ball is hitting the wickets. The on-field decision stays and Luke Jongwe has to make his way back to the pavilion.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped it on! It is fuller, outside off. Luke Jongwe looks to clash it away. It takes the inner half and goes past the off pole.
28.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, sliding in, around middle. Luke Jongwe defends it out.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Another single now as this is punched towards the sweeper cover. A tidy over from Prasidh Krishna comes to an end.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller length, on the pads, Brad Evans clips it towards short mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Evans dabs it out to point.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on top of off. Luke Jongwe stays back and works it towards third man off the outer half. They cross for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off, shaping away a bit. Luke Jongwe shoulders his arms at it.
27.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, in the channel. Luke Jongwe stays back and taps it out to point.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, around off. Evans stays back and blocks it to the leg side. A wicket-taking over from Patel comes to an end.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Brad Evans gets behind and defends it out.
26.4 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
Brad Evans walks in.
26.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel continues to attack the stumps and this time it pays off. Regis Chakabva's valiant knock comes to an end. This could well be the final nail in the coffin. The ball comes in with the arm, around middle. Regis Chakabva makes some room and looks to punch it down the track. He misses it completely and the ball goes through to shatter the stumps.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On off, defends it back to the bowler.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) Quicker one, sliding into the batter. Regis Chakabva flicks it through the leg side for a brace.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Luke Jongwe gets the second boundary of the over. It is touch fuller, around middle. Luke Jongwe shuffles across and pushes it gently past the mid on for a boundary.
25.5 overs (0 Run) It is a length ball, at the stumps. Luke Jongwe blocks it back to the bowler.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A short ball, wide outside off. Luke Jongwe hangs back and cuts it hard through covers. It races away for a boundary. Also, 100 is up for Zimbabwe.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, shaping away a touch. Luke Jongwe gets beaten on the outside edge.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) This is really good running! A length ball, around off. Luke Jongwe stays back and steers it past point. Ishan Kishan charges towards the ball in the deep and throws it on top of the stumps, where Sanju Samson collects and is quick to take the bails off. Altough it looks like Luke Jongwe was well inside the crease.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off. Luke Jongwe leaves it alone.
