Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, around middle. Regis Chakabva tucks it to short fine leg. A tidy over from Patel.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Misses everyone this time. Regis Chakabva moves to the leg side. Axar Patel follows him with a full one. Chakabva fails to flick it away. It goes past Sanju Samson as well and races down to fine leg.
24.4 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, right at the stumps. Regis Chakabva goes back and gets his blade down in time to push it out.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Regis Chakabva clips it to the leg side.
24.2 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, slower through the air, on off. Regis Chakabva pushes it back to Patel.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, worked back to the bowler.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle, coming in with the arm. Luke Jongwe defends it out on his front foot.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Regis Chakabva flicks it to square leg for one.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) Touch short, around off. Regis Chakabva outside-edges it to short third man. It lands short of the fielder. The batters take two.
23.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is clipped to the leg side.
23.2 overs (0 Run) This one lands on leg and spins down leg. Luke Jongwe looks to flick it away but misses. Sanju Samson moves to his left and grabs the ball.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, on off. Luke Jongwe presses forward and blocks it out to point.
22.6 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, around off. Regis Chakabva looks to push it away but it goes to square leg off the inside edge. Two consecutive maidens now for India.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Regis Chakabva pushes it gently towards covers.
22.4 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, around off. Regis Chakabva defends it back to the bowler.
22.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg. Regis Chakabva tucks it to the leg side.
22.1 overs (0 Run) This one comes in with the arm, full and on middle. Regis Chakabva eases it back to the bowler.
Axar Patel comes into the attack now.
21.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden for Kuldeep Yadav. It is full, on the pads, Luke Jongwe flicks it to square leg.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Jongwe uses his feet and pushes it back to the bowler.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off, Jongwe remains solid in his defense.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Looped up, on off. Jongwe gets forward and smothers it to covers.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and full, on off. Luke Jongwe presses forward and blocks it out to the off side.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, at the stumps. Jongwe blocks it back to the bowler.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy picking for the skipper. It is full, drifting down leg. Regis Chakabva stays back and flicks it through square leg for a fine boundary.
Luke Jongwe is the new batter.
20.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna has the last laugh here. It is a short ball, angled into the batter. Ryan Burl is not left with much room. He swivels on the back foot and pulls it to deep square leg. He does not get the desired distance on it and finds the fielder in the deep. Shubman Gill did not even have to move an inch to pouch this one.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! An incredible shot! First boundary for Zimbabwe after 4 overs. Back of a length, outside off. There is width on offer and Burl capitalizes on it. He stays back and slaps it through the gap at covers for a boundary.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Fraction short, outside off, nips in off the deck. Burl stays back and blocks it into the deck.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna comes from around the wicket and serves it short, outside off. Ryan Burl leaves it alone for the keeper.
20.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads, Regis Chakabva flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
