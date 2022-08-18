Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish the over. Kuldeep Yadav goes fuller and on off, Ryan Burl defends it away.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller one this time with some turn, Ryan Burl eases it to mid on.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Darts it on off, Regis Chakabva drives it to long off for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for lbw and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Flatter and down the middle, Regis Chakabva looks to defend it on the front foot but misses. He gets rapped on his pads and the finger goes up. Regis Chakabva though take a review. The UltraEdge shows a bit of spike as the ball passes the blade. The umpire is forced to overturn his decision. Regis Chakabva gets a lucky escape.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and fuller in length, Regis Chakabva blocks it off the front foot.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle with some turn, Ryan Burl eases it to mid on for one.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker nad on middle, defended away.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Regis Chakabva eases it to mid on. The nonstriker wanted a single but was sent back.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Regis Chakabva looks to flick it away but is a bit early to close the face of the blade. It takes the leading edge but lukily for Regis Chakabva it lands in front of the bowler.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Burl pushes it to off side for a quick single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Bangs a shorter one on middle, Ryan Burl leaves it alone.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna comes from 'round the wicket and serves a length ball on off, Ryan Burl eases it to short covers.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed-up delivery, around middle and leg, Regis Chakabva knocks it to long on for a couple. Good running!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and straight on the stumps, Regis Chakabva defends it back towards Kuldeep Yadav.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller this time, on off, Ryan Burl knocks it to long on for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Darts it down the middle, Ryan Burl eases it back towards the bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav bowls a flatter one this time, on middle, Ryan Burl defends it towards the off side.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, played towards long off for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna goes fuller this time, Ryan Burl defends it back towards the bowler.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off swinging it away, Ryan Burl looks to defend it but misses.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bangs a shorter one and on middle, Ryan Burl leaves it alone. Wide called.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on middle, Ryan Burl defends it out solidly.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot to get off the mark. Fuller and on off, Ryan Burl knocks it past mid off for a cracking boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna bowls a fuller one on middle, Ryan Burl eases it back towards the bowler.
Ryan Burl walks in at number 7.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This stand was started to grow but Prasidh Krishna gets an important breakthrough here! On a length outside off, swinging it away, Sikandar Raza looks to defend it but gets a thick outside edge. It is catching practice for Shikhar Dhawan at first slip and he makes no mistake. Zimbabwe now have half of their side back in the hut.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep Yadav bowls it fuller and on middle, Sikandar Raza paddle sweeps it again towards fine leg for one.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Darts it on middle, Sikandar Raza plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a couple.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle with a hint of turn, Regis Chakabva looks to block it but gets an outside edge. There was no slip as the ball rolls towards third man. They get one run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller again, this is flicked towards square leg for one.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one this time, Sikandar Raza plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a couple.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Regis Chakabva drives it to extra covers for one.
