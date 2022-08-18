Zimbabwe vs India: Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Slightly shorter and outside off, Sikandar Raza looks to drive it but misses.
14.5 overs (0 Run) That is a good delivery. On a length and on off it nips back in off the deck, Sikandar Raza fumbles a bit but awkwardly blocks it out.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off with some extra bounce, Sikandar Raza looks to block it but misses.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Regis Chakabva knocks it to mid on for one.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on leg, Regis Chakabva looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards fine leg. They get two leg byes.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Prasidh Krishna bowls a fuller one on middle, Regis Chakabva flicks it to mid-wicket. The fielder fumbles to collect it as the batters steal a couple of runs.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Fuller and on off, Regis Chakabva plays it with soft hands towards long off for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, Regis Chakabva guides it towards the fielder at mid off. Five dots in a row.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Googly and on middle, Regis Chakabva hangs back and guides it towards the fielder at cover point.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, Regis Chakabva fends it to short covers.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav bowls a fuller one around off, Regis Chakabva eases it to short covers.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one around off, Regis Chakabva blocks it away.
Drinks break! India are in the driving seat here without any question. The two pacers Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar worked well in tandem with the new ball and have taken four wickets in total, of which 3 belong to Deepak Chahar. Zimbabwe though continue to struggle with their top-order. All hopes are now on Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva to take their side to safer shores. They certainly have their task cut out here. How will they fare against this strong bowling attack of India? Stick around to find out. Also, time for some spin now as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack here.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss down the middle, Sikandar Raza eases it towards the fielder at short mid-wicket.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for lbw but the umpire shows no interest. Deepak Chahar though thinks that this time he has got his man, Fuller and down the leg side, Sikandar Raza looks to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads. A loud appeal but the finger stays down. India go for a review! Ultra Edge shows no spike. Ball Tracking shows that it is missing the stumps and India lose their second review.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Zimbabwe are settling down here. Fuller and on middle, Sikandar Raza drives it through deep extra covers for a boundary!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Chahar bowls it slightly shorter and on middle, Regis Chakabva gently flicks it to square leg for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) An outswinger outside off, Regis Chakabva leaves it alone to the keeper.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, around off, Sikandar Raza guides it to backward point for one.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Fuller again and on middle, Regis Chakabva uses his feet and drills it through long on for another boundary.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Siraj bowls it too full and on off, Regis Chakabva stride forward and drives it down to long off for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj delivers a fuller and on off, Regis Chakabva drives it but finds the fielder at mid off.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Regis Chakabva looks to play at it but misses as the ball hits his pads. A stifled appeal again. The umpire is not interested.
11.2 overs (0 Run) An outswinger just outside off, Regis Chakabva looks to defend it but misses. A half appeal turned down.
11.1 overs (1 Run) This one lands fuller and outside off, Sikandar Raza guides it to third man for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back a bit. This is touch fuller and outside off, Regis Chakabva leaves it alone.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller again and down the middle, Regis Chakabva goes forward and plays a full toss through deep square leg for a boundary. Zimbabwe need more of these.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Deepak Chahar bowls a fuller one and wide outside off, Regis Chakabva thinks about leaving it but is a tad late into making his decision. It goes towards third man off the face of the blade. They collect two runs.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, Regis Chakabva works it to mid-wicket and straight to the fielder. Dot!
10.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and down the middle, blocked out.
Regis Chakabva is the new batter in.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Deepak Chahar gets his third wicket. He is stomping his authority after coming back from an injury. Fuller one with a late swing and down the middle, Wesley Madhevere looks to block it but misses as the ball hits his pads. A loud appeal and the finger goes up in a flash. Deepak Chahar is on fire here. Wesley Madhevere trudges back to the pavilion.
