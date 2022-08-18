Zimbabwe vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Zimbabwe vs India from Harare Sports Club, Harare. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A short one to end the over! It takes Tadiwanashe Marumani by surprise. Back of a length, around middle and leg. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to leave it but does not read it well and takes a blow on his body.
4.5 overs (0 Run) An outswinger this time, fuller one. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to chase it but misses.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible shot! A full-length delivery, outside off, nips in off the deck. Tadiwanashe Marumani leans forward and drives it past the mid off fielder. It races away to the fence.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Much fuller again, outside off, shaping away. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to drive it away but gets nowhere near the ball.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A full-lenght ball, angled across the left-hander, wide outside off. Tadiwanashe Marumani leaves it alone for the keeper.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Five dots on the trot to end the over! Really good stuff from Siraj. A full-length ball, on the stumps now. Making the batsman play at it. Innocent Kaia defends it to covers on the front foot.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another good leave. Length ball, outside off, moving away. Kaia has no shot to offer.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! It is touch fuller, outside off, it shapes away off the deck. Innocent Kaia shuffles across and leaves it alone.
3.3 overs (0 Run) It is a length ball, on fourth stump, at 137 clicks. Innocent Kaia looks to push it through the line but gets an inside edge towards the keeper.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off, shaping away off the deck. Innocent Kaia shoulders his arms at it.
3.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Length, on the pads, Tadiwanashe Marumani misses his flick. It rolls out to square leg off his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
2.6 overs (0 Run) There is an appeal for lbw but the umpire shows no interest! KL Rahul is convinced that they got their man here and take the review. Deepak Chahar comes up with a great delivery. It is full, on off, swinging into the right-hander. Innocent Kaia looks to block it out on his front foot but misses. He gets pinged on his toes. Deepak Chahar and company make a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved. KL Rahul thinks this could be close and takes a review for lbw. The UltraEdge confirms no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking shows that the ball is missing the wicket. The on-field decision stands and India lose a review here.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A fuller delivery outside leg, Innocent Kaia looks to flick it but misses. Wide called.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A full-length ball, around off, swinging away. Innocent Kaia steers it through the gap past point. The batters run two.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off, shaping away. Innocent Kaia blocks it into covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, around off, this one nips back in into the left-hander. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to push it out to the off side. It takes the inside edge and goes towards mid on. They take one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Deepak Chahar still finding his rhythm here. It is a short ball, wide outside off. Tadiwanashe Marumani has no shot to offer. Deepak Chahar is on the ground during his follow-up. He loses his footing here. The umpire signals a wide.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off, nips in a touch. Tadiwanashe Marumani leaves it alone.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A slight misfield now! A full-length ball, outside off. Tadiwanashe Marumani leans in and drives it gently towards extra covers. KL Rahul there fumbles which allows the batter to cross.
1.6 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Not much Sanju Samson could do about it behind the sticks. A length ball, around middle and leg. This one swings down the leg side. Sanju Samson dives to his right but could not reach there in time. It races away to the fine leg fence.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Tadiwanashe Marumani almost chops on this time. A length ball, it lands on outside off and nips back in off the deck. Tadiwanashe Marumani is left with not much room. He stays back and tries to cut it away. It takes an inside edge and bounces past the off pole.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Great delivery! A good-length ball, on top of off. Tadiwanashe Marumani trusts the bounce and shoulders his arms here.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to flick it away but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls out to the leg side.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Some late swing from Siraj now. On a length, around middle, this one swings away off the deck. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to flick it but it dies on the off side off the outer half.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the hips. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to clip it away but misses.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Deepak Chahar asking the right questions here. It is full, drifting down leg. Innocent Kaia looks to flick it away but misses. It brushes his pads, beats the diving effort of the keeper and races away to the fine leg fence.
0.5 over (1 Run) LEG BYE! A stifled appeal from Deepak Chahar but none of the fielders showed any interest. It is a good-length ball. It lands around off and nips back in a bit off the deck. Tadiwanashe Marumani is caught inside his crease. He tries to flick it away but plays all around it. It goes to the off side off his thigh pad. They collect a leg bye.
0.4 over (0 Run) Nice movement this time. This one is on a length, angled across the left-hander. It nips back in sharply but Tadiwanashe Marumani has no shot to offer.
0.3 over (1 Run) Innocent Kaia and Zimbabwe are off the mark here. It is touch fuller, on off, nipping away a bit. Innocent Kaia steers it through backward point for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Much better from Chahar now! It is a length ball, on off, nips away a touch. Kaia hangs back and blocks it out watchfully.
0.1 over (0 Run) Deepak Chahar starts with an outswinging full toss, around off. Kaia stays back and gently pushes it towards covers.
We are done with all the pre-match proceedings! The Indian players are seen to be in a huddle before they spread out to their respective fielding positions. They are followed by Tadiwanashe Marumani and Innocent Kaia who walk out to open for Zimbabwe. It will be Deepak Chahar to start with the new ball. Here we go...
Well then, we are moments away now as both the teams are lined-up on the field for their respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by the Zimbabwe's.
Deepak Chahar is in for a quick chat. He starts by saying that it's been a long vacation for him and now he is back in action. Says that it's a tough competition and he leaves it to selectors if he can get an opportunity and get to bowl. Mentions that whenever he gets an opportunity he gives his best. Further says that there is a bit of dew as it will help the fast bowlers. Says that he has been working on his batting skills as well and he made use of the 4 matches he got to bat in the past.
Regis Chakabva, the stand-in skipper of Zimbabwe is in for a chat. He says that they would've loved to bowl first as well. Says that it looks like a good wicket and would hope to negotiate well in the early stages. Adds that they have spoken about their batting up top and hopefully they are able to start on a good note in this series. Informs that Marumani will be the opening partner of Kaia and adds that Ngarava is also in the side.
KL Rahul, the stand-in captain of India says that they will bowl first as the pitch has a bit of moisture and they have not played here. Further says that some of the players have been traveling with the teams, most of the players have got their chance but some of them can finally have a chance to express themselves. Mentions that Chahar and himself would look to continue to do what they did before their injury. Adds they are looking forward to performing and giving their best.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani. Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C/ WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They will BOWL first.
Zimbabwe have a huge blow as their regular skipper, Craig Ervine is battling a left hamstring injury and hence it will be Regis Chakabva to lead the side in this series. Zimbabwe have been in red-hot form recently after concluding their white-ball series win against Bangladesh. They will hope to do the same against more formidable side this time around. They do miss out on some key players due to injuries but they have shown that they can pull a rabbit out of the hat. Which side will come out on top? We shall find out soon, as the toss isn't far away.
