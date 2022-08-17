Skipper KL Rahul's form and fitness will be observed keenly when India take on Zimbabwe in a three-match series, starting Thursday, in 50-over format, which is fast losing popularity and struggling to retain its identity. Supposed to be one of the most vital cogs in India's T20 World Cup top-order, Rahul would like to make full use of the game time he gets as an opener during the three games against Regis Chakabva's side. Rahul's immediate task at hand after a two-month lay-off, during which he underwent a sports hernia surgery, is to keep his opening slot in T20 cricket and adapt to the team's philosophy of going hell for leather from ball one. It won't just be about runs that skipper Rohit Sharma or coach Rahul Dravid would be looking at when they monitor Rahul's performance in Zimbabwe. Rather they would like to check out his approach and the manner in which he is scoring runs, something he would need to tweak before that first Asia Cup game against Pakistan on August 28.

When will India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match be played?

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, August 18.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match start?

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match will start at 12:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI match will be streamed on SonyLiv app.

With PTI inputs