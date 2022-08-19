KL Rahul on Thursday registered his first win as India captain as he led them to a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first ODI in Harare. Rahul, returning to the field for the first time since IPL 2022, did not get a chance to bat, but he did impress fans before the match even got underway. As the two teams lined up for the national anthems, Rahul was seen chewing a gum. Before India's national anthem began, he was seen taking the chewing gum out of his mouth.

Netizens viewed it as an act of respect towards the national anthem.

Rahul won the toss and opted to field at the Harare Sports Club. Deepak Chahar, who was also returning from a long injury layoff, was back with a bang, as he bagged three wickets. Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel also took three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj claimed one, as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 189.

It could have been an even lower total for the hosts, but a 70-run stand between Brad Evans (33*) and Richard Nagarava (34) helped them put on a respectable score.

But their gritty rearguard effort went in vain as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill made short work of the chase, taking India over the line with more than 100 deliveries to spare.

Gill hit an unbeaten 82 off 72 deliveries, while the veteran Dhawan scored 81* off 113 balls.

India have now taken a 1-0 lead in the contest and will look to seal the series with a win in the second ODI on Saturday.