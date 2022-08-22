Indian medium pacer Deepak Chahar took a leaf out of Ravichandran Ashwin's book on Monday as he 'Mankaded' Zimbabwe opening batter Innocent Kaia at the non-striker's end on the very first delivery of the home side's chase in the 3rd ODI at Harare. Chahar ran in and before delivering the ball he removed the bails with Kaia way out of his crease.

Chahar though did not appeal for Kaia's wicket and the umpire signalled a dead ball. Chahar showed magnanimity and meant it as a warning for the Zimbabwean who was trying to take unfair advantage by backing up too far.

Watch: Deepak Chahar Mankads Kaia But Doesn't Appeal

Deepak Chahar didn't Appeal on Mankad 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ihfnljbMl — Keshav Bhardwaj 👀 (@keshxv1999) August 22, 2022

'Mankading' is the term used when a bowler runs a batter out at the non-striker's end when the latter is outside the crease. While the dismissal is allowed in the cricketing rule book, many consider this mode of dismissal to be against the 'spirit of the game'.

There have several instances in international and domestic cricket where bowlers have either warned batters or they have dismissed them.

Ashwin's act of dismissing Jos Buttler in the IPL led to a lot of controversy with several former cricketers slamming Ashwin for this. The Indian spinner though held his ground and also found support from several quarters.

One of the most famous incidents of this is from the 1987 World Cup, when West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh refused to 'Mankad' Pakistan's Saleem Jaffer and it eventually cost his team the game.

"Not running Saleem Jaffar in the World Cup of 1987... people still recognize it and appreciate it," Walsh had said in an ICC video. "I just couldn't do it without a warning, and as a youngster the spirit of the game meant a lot to me. And because of the gesture and the way it was appreciated, that'll be a memory that will always be with me."