As the tussle between Premier League clubs Liverpool and Newcastle United continues over Sweden striker Alexander Isak, a huge stunt was pulled off by WWE wrestler JD McDonagh in the ring. It all happened during an event in Newcastle, the city of the club Isak plays for at present. It was a six-man tag team match where McDonagh was teamed with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio against CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Penta. The crowd absolutely went wild as McDonagh took off his shirt and was spotted wearing a Liverpool shirt underneath, with Isak's name on it.

McDonagh posed and flexed while showing off his Liverpool-Isak shirt, drawing massive boos from the audience. The performer later posted the video on X with the hashtag "#FREEISAK," joining the trend where Liverpool fans have been asking Newcastle to let the striker join the Merseyside club.

The Liverpool vs Newcastle United tussle over Alexander Isak is unarguably the most intriguing one in this summer tansfer window. While Isak wants to leave the Magpies for the Merseyside club, his current side wants more than the GBP 110 million deal that was offered.

Newcastle reportedly want a British record GBP 150 million to be paid for the striker, a figure that Liverpool are unwilling to match. A deal in the middle of the two figures could be reached in the coming days, especially considering Isak has claimed that he would not play for Newcastle this season if a move to Liverpool is denied.

With the end of the transfer window fast approaching and the Premier League season already underway, the saga has put Newcastle in a precarious situation. As for Liverpool, the club has already bought a striker, Hugo Ekitike, from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in this transfer window.