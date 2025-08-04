WWE SummerSlam 2025, Night 2 Results: Brock Lesnar made his first WWE appearance in two years, returning to attack John Cena on Night 2 of SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Monday. Cena was having a moment with himself after being beaten by Cody Rhodes in the main event for the WWE Championship, unaware of what was about to happen next. In other high-profile matches, Naomi retained the WWE Women's Championship after beating Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in a triple threat match. Night 2 was stacked with six match cards, with a title on the line in each and every bout.

WWE SummerSlam Night 2 Results in Full:

1. Naomi (c) defeats Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky (WWE Women's World Championship - Triple Threat)

The defending champions Naomi dominated the early exchanges, before Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky combined to faze out her dominance. Ripley hit two Riptides, one each on Naomi and Sky, but was denied the win on both occasions. Naomi eventually picked the win with a rolling pin on Ripley.

2. Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) win Six-Pack TLC Match (Defeating: The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, Fraxiom, Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Titles)

Tables and ladders shattered with flying bodies everywhere. All six teams had their moments before the Wyatt Sicks made most of the numbers advantage. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan intervened to help the champions, Lumis and Gacy, retain the tag team gold.

3. Becky Lynch (c) defeats Lyra Valkyria (Women's Intercontinental Title - No DQ)

The battle between "The Man" and "The Prodigy" ended in heartbreak, as Bayley, who had earlier save Lyra from being hit by a crowbar, accidentally copped her with a chain, allowing Lynch to retain the title. The loss also meant that Lyra can no longer challenge Lynch for the ICT title.

4. Solo Sikoa (c) defeats Jacob Fatu (U.S. Title - Steel Cage Match)

Jacob Fatu was a menace inside the steel cage against Solo Sikoa, the man who brought him to the WWE. He absolutely manhandled the current champion before Solo's fellow MFT members -- Talla Tonga, Tanga Loa and JC Mateo -- got involved. Jimmy Uso tried to help Fatu, but was wiped out in the process by Talla Tonga, who then helped Solo to walk out of the cage.

5. Dominik Mysterio (c) defeats AJ Styles (Intercontinental Title)

Tributes poured in for the late great Eddie Guerrero as both men reminded fans of the original 'Latino Heat'. For the starters, Styles arrived on a low-arrived, along with his son, and wore the same gear which Guerrero had used during his match with Rey Mysterio for the custody of Dominik 20 years back at SummerSlam.

Dominik, on the other hand, replicated Guerrero's signature moves included the Frog Splash, Three Amigos (a series of three consecutive vertical suplexes), and his "lie, cheat, and steal" tactics to pick up the win.

6. Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena (c) (Undisputed WWE Championship - Street Fight; Rhodes wins the title)

Both men put their bodies on the line in what was a repeat of the Wrestlemania main event earlier this year. Cody survived as many as five Attitude Adjustments, including two off the top rope, to deny season a win.

Cena too kicked out after taking three consecutive Cross Rhodes from the American Nightmare, who eventually picked up the win after a sixth Cross Rhodes to the champion.

Cody looked emotional after the match as Cena handed him the title, giving him the blessings to take WWE forward.

7. Post-main event: Brock Lesnar returns and F5s John Cena

Lesnar's music hit at a WWE arena for the first time since 2023, before he walked out to the ring and hit Cena with an F5.

Lesnar has been absent from WWE since Janel Grant amended her 2024 lawsuit against former boss Vince McMahon and WWE in January to include Lesnar.