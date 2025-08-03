What to expect? Let's take a look at the Match Card for Night Two:



1. Tables, ladders and chairs match for WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Saban) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix

2. Steel cage match for United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

3. No disqualification, no countout match for Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

4. Intercontinental Championship match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

5. Women's World Championship match: Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

6. Street fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes