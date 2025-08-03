SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 LIVE Updates, WWE: All eyes are on the battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, as we enter Night 2 of the 38th WWE SummerSlam 2025 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A repeat of Wrestlemania 41, when Cena defeated Rhodes in their previous battle. The WWE Women's Championship match between champion Naomi, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley will be the other big battle in focus, in what is a blockbuster evening featuring six matches.
WWE SummerSlam Live: 10 minutes to go!
The excitement is palpable as we build up to Night two. The triple threat match for the Women's World Championship between Naomi, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley will get us going. Cena vs Rhodes will be the main event.
WWE SummerSlam Live: Rhodes heel turn coming?
After Cody Rhodes forged his signature, John Cena delivered a fiery message this week on SmackDown. There has been a common notion that Rhodes might turn heel and beat Cena, who will automatically turn into a babyface once again.
WWE SummerSlam Live: Focus shifts to Night two!
What to expect? Let's take a look at the Match Card for Night Two:
1. Tables, ladders and chairs match for WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Saban) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix
2. Steel cage match for United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
3. No disqualification, no countout match for Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
4. Intercontinental Championship match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles
5. Women's World Championship match: Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley
6. Street fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
WWE SummerSlam Live: Day One Main Event Chaos!
The WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and CM Punk ebbed and flowed. Punk pinned Gunther to win the title, before disaster struck for the "Best in the World". Seth Rollins, alongside Paul Heyman, returned after the Main Event, to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, hence proving the general notion that he was faking his injury all along.
Day one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is in the books, and another one is in store. All six matches taking place will be for the title.