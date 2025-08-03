WWE SummerSlam 2025 LIVE Streaming: All roads lead to the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with as many as six match cards announced for Day One of WWE Summerslam 2025. For the first time ever, the most-awaited pay-per-view event of the summer will be held across two days. Three titles will be on the line -- WWE World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Women's Championship, WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- on Sunday (IST). Roman Reigns will team up with his cousing Jey Uso to take on Paul Heyman's latest "disciples" Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

However, the main focus on the opening day firmly remains on CM Punk as he takes on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a title match.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 LIVE Streaming, Day One LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the WWE SummerSlam 2025 take place?

The WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place on Sunday, August 3 and Monday, August 4 (IST).

Where will the WWE SummerSlam 2025 be held?

The WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be held at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

What time will the WWE SummerSlam 2025 start?

The WWE SummerSlam 2025 will start at 3:30 AM IST.

Where to follow the live streaming of the WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be live streamed on Netflix.

Which TV channels show the live telecast of the WWE SummerSlam 2025?

The WWE SummerSlam 2025 will not be televised live in India.