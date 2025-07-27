A 2-day WWE Summerslam event is set to unfold some enthralling battles. Be it Gunther vs CM Punk or Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, some of the match-ups at the event have had gruelling storylines written in the preceding weeks. It was John Cena who defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the undisputed WWE championship. But, only 3 months later, Rhodes somehow managed to pull himself back into title contention through the King of the Ring tournament. The inaugural two-day SummerSlam offers a great rematch between two of WWE's top stars.

2025 WWE SummerSlam matches - Day 1

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk:

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill:

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul:

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

2025 WWE SummerSlam matches - Day 2

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street fight)

Women's World Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

United States Championship -- Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage match)

Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Tag Team Championship -- Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. #DIY vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix (TLC match)

In India, the WWE Summerslam 2025 will be broadcast live on August 03 and 04 at 03:30 AM IST, Saturday, on Netflix.