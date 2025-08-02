WWE's highly-anticipated pay-per-view live event, Summerslam, will take place across two days at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Massive match-ups and title matches await the fans as the stage gets ready for the SummerSlam, one of WWE's biggest shows alongside WrestleMania and Royal Rumble. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and CM Punk will headline the opening day, with the former defending his title against the latter. A total of six matches are set to take place on the first day of the mega event.

SummerSlam Saturday Match Card Day One

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Two generational superstars CM Punk and Gunther will be up against each other on Saturday. CM Punk comes into the contest after a No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Match and outlasting Bron Breakker. Gunther, on the other hand, regisetered a dominating win over Goldberg.

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

In another interesting clash, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will face Jade Cargill at the SummerSlam. Stratton has a good challenge ahead of her as Cargill is one of the toughest opponents. Cargill is coming into the game with Queen of the Ring Final victory over Asuka at WWE Night of Champions and No Holds Barred win over Naomi at WWE Evolution.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with Paul Heyman

This will be another awaited match-up as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are definitely not on good terms with Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Breakker's claim about Roman Reigns that the latter is no longer relevant makes this clash further interesting.

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

Randy Orton will join hands with Jelly Roll to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in another promising clash on the day.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will up for the grabs as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez come up against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Sami Zayn is going through a hard time at WWE but Saturday could see a change of fortunes for him as he comes up against Karrion Kross. Despite multiple losses in the past few matches, Zayn has not used any unfair means. His clash with Karrion Kross becomes crucial as the player has already said that Zayn could never win a Championship in WWE with fair means and he needs outside interventions to do it.