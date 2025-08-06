Superstar Finn Balor hasn't forgiven 17-time WWE world champion John Cena for stealing his title shot in 2021. For the unversed, during an episode of SmackDown on July 30, 2021, a contract signing took place between the then WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 'The Demon' Balor. However, as Balor was about to sign the agreement, he was attacked by 'Sad' Baron Corbin, who then attempted to sign on the dotted line before Cena charged down to the ring and wiped him out. It was Cena who eventually signed the contract, guaranteeing himself a title shot against The Original Tribal Chief during that year's SummerSlam.

Recently, a fan took to X and reminded Balor, who is one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, of exactly what transpired four years back.

"Finn never forgets," Balor replied.

Meanwhile, Cena lost the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam Night Two on Monday.

Both men put their bodies on the line in what was a repeat of the Wrestlemania main event earlier this year. Cody survived as many as five Attitude Adjustments, including two off the top rope, to deny season a win.

Cena too kicked out after taking three consecutive Cross Rhodes from the American Nightmare, who eventually picked up the win after a sixth Cross Rhodes to the champion.

Cody looked emotional after the match as Cena handed him the title, giving him the blessings to take WWE forward.

However, Brock Lesnar's music hit at a WWE arena for the first time since SummerSlam 2023, before he walked out to the ring and hit Cena with an F5.

Lesnar has been absent from WWE since Janel Grant amended her 2024 lawsuit against former boss Vince McMahon and WWE in January to include Lesnar.