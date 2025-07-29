Canadian professional wrestler Chelsea Green, who is a former WWE Women's United States Champion and an ex-WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, has taken a break from social media after severe social media backlash for her remarks about WWE legend Hulk Hogan after his death. After the death of Hulk Hogan, Green appeared on CBS News' 24/7 show called him an "absolute icon" despite having "polarising political views."

This comment drew severe backlash. During the 2024 US Presidential Election, where he was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, leaked audios allegedly showed him making racist remarks. In such a backdrop, Green's comments enraged Hulk Hogan's fans.

"A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms," Green wrote on X. "Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period.

"If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn."

Ultimately, Green stepped away from social media.

"I've tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts," she added.

Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn't been for a while. It's been overwhelming and I… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 26, 2025

Hulk Hogan, the mustachioed, headscarf-wearing icon in the world of professional wrestling, died at the age of 71 on July 24. In Clearwater, Florida, authorities responded to a call on Thursday morning about a cardiac arrest. Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a statement on Facebook. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.