The WWE Raw on 23 March 2026 produced another dramatic night of action and storyline twists, as the powerhouse Oba Femi once again outlasted Brock Lesnar to assert his absolute dominance. In a display of sheer physical force, Femi slipped out of an F5 attempt by Lesnar and clotheslined "The Beast Incarnate" out of the ring for the second consecutive week. This established Femi as a legitimate threat to Lesnar's legacy as they hurtle towards their inevitable clash at WrestleMania 42.

The biggest development from the night came in the form of Seth Rollins, who was arrested by local authorities after clashing with Paul Heyman. Despite a standing restraining order meant to protect the "Wise Man," Rollins bypassed security by appearing atop the commentary desk. After landing a swift punch on Heyman, "The Architect" was tackled by police, cuffed, and led out of the TD Garden in Boston, leaving his immediate future in a cloud of legal uncertainty.

“WHEN YOUR WIFE DIVORCES YOU AND MARRIES HALF THE LOCKER ROOM”



SETH ROLLINS HAS SNAPPED ON PAUL HEYMAN AND GOT ARRESTED



OH MY GOD #WWERAW



pic.twitter.com/LrRUXOOMxV — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 24, 2026

In the mid-card, Penta successfully retained the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio. The match was defined by outside chaos as Stephanie Vaquer attacked Liv Morgan at ringside, while a returning Finn Balor distracted Mysterio by brawling with JD McDonagh. This allowed Penta to capitalise on the confusion, securing the pinfall and ensuring the title remained firmly around his waist.

The main event segment escalated into total mayhem as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and The Usos engaged in a heated brawl. After Jey and Jimmy Uso surrounded the World Heavyweight Champion, Reigns levelled Punk with a massive spear. The physical encounter reached a violent crescendo when Reigns powerbombed Punk through the announce table, leaving the "Best in the World" laid out amidst the wreckage as the broadcast concluded.

Other important results:

- The Vision defeated The Usos by disqualification in a tag team bout after Jey Uso used brass knuckles on Austin Theory.

- Je'Von Evans overcame Grayson Waller with a spectacular OG Cutter.

- Bayley teamed with Lyra Valkyria to topple The Kabuki Warriors, subsequently challenging for the Women's Tag Team Titles.