One of the finest performers in WWE history, Bret Hart 'Hitman' still enjoys a great fan following. Over the years, the Hitman developed a legacy for himself that can send any fan of that era into nostalgia. Speaking of the wrestlers at present, Bret Hart didn't shy away from ranking CM Punk at the absolute top of the charts, while also admitting that he is a big fan of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. From wrestlers of the previous generation, Hitman called himself a huge fan of Rey Mysterio.

"I'm a forever Rey Mysterio fan. I love watching Rey even now today, especially as he gets older," Hart told Complex Sports. "But I'm also a big fan of Roman Reigns, and I think if I had answered the question, I'd say CM Punk."

Bret Hart also shared his views on what makes him admire wrestling, saying it has to be as close to be real as possible. After seeing some of the performers in the recent past, Hitman also said that he doesn't like the way Gunther conducts himself.

"The best wrestling has to pretend to be real. That's what I did. I tried to make it as real as I could," Hart said in a chat with "The Masked Man Show" on Tuesday. "Contrary to that Gunther guy, who seems like a nice enough guy when I met him, but I hate wrestlers that hurt each other on purpose."

"I have no respect for guys who hurt each other all the time. It's just to me, lazy, shit wrestling when guys like Gunther... I've told him this to his face, it's bullshit. When you're hurting somebody for real, you're unprofessional. I wrestled guys and never hurt anybody."

"Who ever won a fight with a chop? What a waste of time," said the 68-year-old. "They hurt, they look like shit. They make a big slap sound, but they hurt.

"When you get chopped by somebody like Ric flair for a 30-minute match and he chops you 15 times, your whole chest the next day is bruises. It hurts to put a shirt on."