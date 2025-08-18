WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley believes that Bron Breakker should face John Cena in his farewell match. Cena announced at the start of 2025 that this will be his final year with WWE and since then, he has faced stalwarts like Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. Cena will next take on Logan Paul at WWE Clash In Paris. Dudley said that he is not in favour of someone like Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes face Cena in his final match. Instead, he wants to see someone like Breakker in the match as such a stage will elevate his star power and provide a solid boost to his career.

“Bron Breakker. I don't want to see Seth Rollins in there with John. I don't want to see Randy Orton in there with John. I don't want to see Cody,” Bubba Ray Dudley said on "Busted Open Radio" Podcast.

“I don't want to see any of that stuff. I want to see somebody that can benefit from this match … I'm sorry, I want to see somebody that can benefit from this moment. Because the entire thing is going to be about a moment. The match is going to be insignificant. The moment is going to be when the bell rings and you are standing across the ring from John Cena in his last match in Boston. That's the moment. You're also going to be the guy in the ring with John Cena when the finish happens,” he added.

Cena opened up about his much-discussed 'heel turn' and how it did not go according to plan. Cena believes that his promos did not work initially with the fans and that led to the disconnect.

The 17-time champion turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber to leave the fans completely stunned.

It was something that the fans have discussed for a long time but the execution over the next few weeks left them disappointed. Cena told an audience member at Fan Expo Chicago 2025 what he believed went wrong.

"I wasn't upset. No, I failed," he said. "Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. Shit happens."