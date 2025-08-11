There was no love lost between CM Punk and Paul Heyman at Wrestlemania 41 after Seth Rollins cashed his Money in the Bank contract to snatch the World Heavyweight Championship title from the 'Cookie Master'. With Heyman being Rollins' associate, the incident ended whatever friendship was left between the former and CM Punk. Despite standing at the other side of the table, Heyman had nothing but praise for Punk, who earned the World Heavyweight title, though only for 5 minutes, by beating Gunther.

Recalling Punk's first Wrestlemania event, back in 2014, Heyman revealed the conversation he had with his former associate.

"I told him, 'You made it, and you did it on your own terms,'" Heyman recounted on the Ariel Helwani Show. "This isn't charity, politics, or appeasement. You're in the main event of WrestleMania because you earned it."

"You worked your whole life for this. Enjoy it for everything it is-you made this happen... I'm so proud of you, and the best part is we get to walk out there together. Thank you for letting me be a part of it."

CM Punk's first WrestleMania event came in the presence of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, two of WWE's most established stars that time. Heyman, who has been connected to all three at some point in his career, said on the show that nobody was less deserving of that stage.

"All three deserve to hear 'Thank you for the house.' Seth gave the most brilliant promos of his career."

Punk, meanwhile, has warned Heyman that 'receipts' are coming for him, declaring that he will have his revenge.

"Heyman has betrayed me before. We've been friends for a very long time, and friends fight. Since he's betrayed me before, he knows how this plays out. He knows there's receipts coming for him, too.

The betrayal and the mental pain, I think, are worse than the physical. I almost wish he would've done all that and stuck with Roman, because going with Seth was the real pain. But you know what? Seth needs him."