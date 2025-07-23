One of the GOATs of the WWE universe, The Undertaker marked his rare appearance in the ring, as he decided to confront TNA champion Trick Williams in NXT segment on Tuesday. A fiery faceoff between the two began after Williams spoke critically about The Deadman's LFG team before taking a dig at the WWE Hall of Famer too. Williams ridiculed The Undertaker's legacy by asserting that he has been doing more than the legendary wrestler ever did for the company as TNA Champion.

"Nobody in all of WWE is a Superstar like Trick Williams," the TNA champion said.

It wasn't the first time Williams took a dig at The Undertaker. Earlier, he had said: "You're out here popping off like your knees ain't got no expiration date. I'm glad you like to roll your eyes in the back of your head, because I might just knock your as out tomorrow," Williams had challenged the legend.

As The Undertaker walked into the ring, every single fan in the arena could tell that something serious is going to happen in the next few moments.

The confrontation between the two became serious. The Undertaker gave a piece of advice to Trick. The 'Dead Man' said, "Let me give you just one more piece of advice. You're a little too light to step to an OG. Now, if you want to dance with The Devil, I can flip that switch real quick, but listen, Trick, when I do, promise you, I will make you famous."

After this exchange, Trick tried to punch The Undertaker, who blocked the punch and delivered a chokeslam.

The crowd's reaction and the commentator were left stunned seeing what happened in the middle of the ring. The Undertaker stood tall in the ring as Trick struggled to even stand up after receiving a chokeslam.