Former WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnshon grabbed the eyeballs for his physical transformation, during a public appearance last week. The wrestler-turned-actor, 53, stunned fans with his new slimmed-down built, shredding around 27 kilograms. For the unversed, he had to shed the muscles due to a drastic weight loss he underwent for his role as a former MMA fighter, Mark Kerr, in his biopic, The Smashing Machine. He received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Monday for his performance in the movie.

Photos and videos circulated on social media, where The Rock can be seen breakind down while the crowd was applauding his performance in the movies, which is set to release on October 3, 2025.

The Rock was seen in tears whilst receiving a 15 minute standing ovation for his new movie 'The Smashing Machine.'



pic.twitter.com/ng2fv9CX27 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 1, 2025

While some fans raised concerns over his transformation, others were quick to point out that he is completely fit and healthy.

Here's how the social media reacted to The Rock's physical transformation:

The rock is close to 60. Maintenance on that size wasn't psychical possible. Dave Battista did the same. Shout out them. For living healthier life styles. pic.twitter.com/wAFYfcbupf — Learn with Clara (@Learn_wit_Clara) September 1, 2025

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is 100% Fine & Healthy LOL. Is the internet trying to make everyone sick this week?

He dropped 60 lbs from 300-240LB last year so he could play Mark Kerr in " The Smashing Machine" to get an MMA body. Everyone forget how SVELTE the rock was... pic.twitter.com/3XhGesxghT — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 1, 2025

The Rock is currently going viral after losing a lot of muscle pic.twitter.com/joGhS4GMo1 — kira (@kirawontmiss) September 1, 2025

The Rock drops 28KG!



Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shed nearly 28 kg to focus on health, agility, and longevity.



Doctors warned his physique could harm his long-term health.



Years of training left him feeling heavy and inflamed, with joint strain. pic.twitter.com/fwUSRklrqA — Jack Billion (@jackkbillion) September 1, 2025

While speaking to the press on Monday, Johnson explained that he's been waiting for a role this rewarding for a long time.

"When you're in Hollywood - as we all know, it had become about box office. And you chase the box office, and the box office can be very loud and it can become very resounding and it can push you into a category and into a corner," he explained.

"This is your lane and this is what you do and this is what Hollywood wants you to do." he said, as quoted by the New York Post.

"I just had this burning desire and voice that was saying, 'What if there is more and what if I can?' A lot of times, it's harder for us - or at least for me - to know what you're capable of when you've been pigeonholed into something," the "Jumanji" star continued. "Sometimes it takes people that who you love and respect, like Emily and Benny, to say that you can."