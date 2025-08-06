WWE SumerSlam 2025 brought a lot of surprises for its fans. Cody Rhodes hammered the great John Cena in the main event for the WWE Championship and emerged as the Undisputed winner. In other high-profile matches, Naomi retained the WWE Women's Championship after beating Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in a triple threat match. However, the biggest headline of the night took place after Brock Lesnar entered the ring and fought against Cena, making his first WWE appearance in two years.

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since Janel Grant amended her 2024 lawsuit against former boss Vince McMahon and WWE in January to include 'The Beast Incarnate'. Lesnar's music hit at a WWE arena for the first time since 2023, before he walked out to the ring and hit Cena with an F5.

Lesnar's return showed that WWE is up for some new twists and turns, ever-since the legendary Triple H took over as the CCO.

“My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here," said Triple H on Brock Lesnar's return.

"Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable," he added.

Night 2 was stacked with six match cards, with a title on the line in each and every bout.

Talking about Cena and Rhodes ultimate fight, both men put their bodies on the line in what was a repeat of the Wrestlemania main event earlier this year.

Cody survived as many as five Attitude Adjustments, including two off the top rope, to deny season a win.

Cena too kicked out after taking three consecutive Cross Rhodes from the American Nightmare, who eventually picked up the win after a sixth Cross Rhodes to the champion.