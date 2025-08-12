Seth Rollins grabbed the limelight after thrashing CM Punk to clinch the World Heavyweight Championship title on the first night of the WWE SummerSlam 2025. Punk did his best to beat the defending champion Gunther, but just as the WWE icon held the Heavyweight Championship belt in his hands, an 'injured' Seth Rollins cashed his Money In The Bank contract to fight Punk in the same ring. However, Rollins' title is now in danger and he needs to protect it in Paris.

On Monday, WWE officially announced a Fatal 4-Way match, where Rollins will be up against three giants, in order to defend his World Heavyweight Championship title.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Rollins will have to fight against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The fight will be held on August 31, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France.

ADAM PEARCE MAKES IT OFFICIAL!



SETH VS PUNK VS KNIGHT VS USO

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASH IN PARIS



LET'S GOOOOOO#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/5HWei68G1g — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) August 12, 2025

This is going to be an interesting encounter as Rollins' team members, the Brons - Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been making new enemies. Also, Punk would be eager to avenge his defeat.

Earlier during the first night, the eyes of the fans in the arena popped out as Rollins' injury turned out to be a ruse. It didn't take long for Rollins to beat Punk and snatch the World Heavywieght title from his hands.

The manner in which the World heavywieght Championship fight unfolded drew reactions from all across the WWE Universe. Drew McIntyre called the outcome of the battle a result of 'Karma'.

"Okay, I'm gonna have to say something about this. Karma's a hell of a thing. I've been watching what's gone on Raw with Seth (Rollins). Seth and I, professional rivals. Not like (CM) Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top.

"Congratulations Seth. You deserve it, and karma is indeed a biatch."