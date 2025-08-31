A new superstar arrived on the big stage in the WWE, and Sami Zayn clinched the United States Championship by defeating Solo Sikoa in the Saturday episode of SmackDown. The match took place in Lyon, France. Zayn, who won the US Championship title for the first time in his career, has already set his sights on bigger milestones in the company. With one title in his hand, Zayn has already started to dream about winning the World Heavyweight Championship, which remains a big goal of his.

During the Saturday night SmackDown encounter between Zayn and Sikoa, Solo Sikoa's MFTs attempted to interfere, but Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu came out to neutralize them, preventing Sikoa's stable from controlling the match. Zayn then endured a brutal onslaught before managing to hit two Helluva Kicks to secure the pinfall victory. This win marked Sami Zayn's first reign as United States Champion.

In a video shared by the WWE on social media, Zayn spoke passionately about his next big ambition.

"This whole time in my life, it's [been] something very special. It means so much to me. It's hard to put into words. I think it's a lot of validation."

The United States Championship means EVERYTHING to @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/h5UkP3kaJa — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2025

"This right here is validation. It's vindication. Now, if and when I eventually do get that World Championship, I'll be a Grand Slam Champion."

Zayn has already won the Intercontinental Championship title in 2020, when he defeated Braun Strowman. He then won the Tag Team Championship title with Kevin Owens, defeating The Usos.