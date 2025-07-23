Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi , has given his take on Janel Grant's sexual assault allegations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Last year, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. The former CEO was accused of sexual assault, trafficking, and emotional and physical abuse. It led to McMahon, co-founder of the modern WWE, to step down.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Roman Reigns said: “She's got to live with all these situations that happened and hopefully she's in a place where she feels comfortable and she's secure in her own place. It's embarrassing. That's stuff you don't want to hear about. You don't want your family to hear about.

Roman Reigns has also said that after his current WWE contract ends next year, he may sign one final contract before ending his career. “After I finish the contract that I'm in, we probably got another year or two max,” Roman Reigns said. “Then it's time to take on a less physical form of entertainment.”

Vince McMahon has long been the prominent figurehead of WWE, recognized worldwide for his role in professional wrestling. However, since a series of controversies emerged in early 2024, his public and financial connections to WWE and TKO have gradually weakened.