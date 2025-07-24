As the storyline suggested, Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is fired up to avenge Paul Heyman's betrayal. In a video posted on social media, Roman Reigns fired a Tag Team challenge at the 'Bron Brons' while also urging Jay Uso to team up with him for a SummerSlam showdown. After Uso accepted the offer from Reigns, the Wiseman Paul Heyman has also accepted the challenge of a tag team match for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, saying Reigns has picked his poison by challenging the Bron Brons.

In a video posted to his social media, Reigns offered Jey Uso the opportunity to fight alongside him in SummerSlam. Reigns said that he loved standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Uso on Raw and would like to team up with him for the match against the "Bron Brons" - Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Reigns also fired a dig at Paul Heyman, his former faithful, while also issuing a warning to Bron Breakker. "Paul Heyman, you're no longer a Wiseman. Now you're just a Dumb a**. Bron Breakker, sit down and learn. He's going to do the same to you that he did to me. He'll take all the credit for everything you do."

Responding to Reigns' challenge, Heyman said that Breakker and Reed accept his challenge, calling the match 'official'.

"My thoughts are Roman Reigns has picked his poison," Heyman began. "Now Roman Reigns can pick the date, Saturday or Sunday. It doesn't matter to us. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed accept the challenge of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for SummerSlam."

"Welcome to my island of relevancy and right over the bridge in New Jersey, we'll leave them both buried next to Jimmy Hoffa," he declared.

"Is it official? Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. If I say it, it's biblical b*****s," he stated.