WWE wrestler Zoey Stark suffered a devastating injury in her match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley on May 19, and the American has finally provided an update regarding it. The 31-year-old tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL) and her meniscus during the fight, and is expected to be out of action for the remainder of 2025. Nearly three months since the incident, Stark has taken to social media to provide fans an update, expanding on her physical and mental struggles during the treatment and recovery period.

Stark was injured in the match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley when she landed in an awkward manner after attempting to hit a missile dropkick. As per reports, Stark is set to be out of the ring for the rest of 2025, meaning at least eight months before a return to action.

In an emotional video post on Instagram, Stark has revealed the physical and mental exhaustion that she has been through since the injury.

"It's been a little bit since I posted, so I thought I would get on here and give you guys an update. And to be completely honest, it's been both mentally and physically exhausting and frustrating," Stark said in her Instagram post.

"I'm in a spot right now with my knee where it's not wanting to bend to give me the full range of motion that I am looking for. As much as that sucks, it's okay. You know, I will push through this. I will find a way around it. I will get to where I need to get, but boy, is it frustrating," Stark added.

However, Stark did have some positive news to share as well. The 31-year-old told fans that she is now able to walk and even ride a stationary bike.

"But there's always a silver lining in a dark cloud, right? So there are a couple of things that I'm happy for. I'm walking again and riding a stationary bike," Stark said.

Stark also took time out to show off her new puppy, Mad Max, to her fans. She claimed that watching her pets play with each other had provided her a lot of joy during this exhausting period.

"I got a new puppy, Mad Max, love that little guy. Seeing all my animals, Sly the cat, Kai, and Max, all playing together, that lights my heart up. That's the joy of my day. But we'll get through this, you know?" Stark further said.