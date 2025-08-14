Karrion Kross' recent exit from the WWE sparked a widespread on social media, with the fans criticising the professional wrestling promotion over their handling of the situation. In his final WWE appearance, Kross lost the final match of his trilogy with Sami Zayn on Night 1 of SummerSlam earlier this month. Kross, alongside his wife Scarlett Bordeaux, exited the WWE shortly. While Kross and Scarlett was not a big surprise, fans suggested that the WWE could've handled the situation in a better manner.

The man in focus, Kross, has now opened up on the inside details of his contract situation, saying that while the WWE did offer him an extension, he rescinded the deal as WWE gave him just 24 hours to accept.

I got the offer. I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer. Just some information, metrics, analytics, that supported, 'Hey, this is how we got here.' When I inquired about that, they weren't willing to provide that information and told me I had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they would rescind it. The next day, we talked. I asked if they had the information, they don't. I said, 'I can't make an informed decision without the information. I'd like to keep the dialogue open.' They rescinded the offer. That's where we're at," Kross said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

Kross, however, insisted that working in the WWE has been his dream, and that him and Scarlett would definitely welcome future offers from the legendary promotion.

"I know how a lot of people feel when they make an exit. I can empathize with everybody's experience. Every exit experience is different. This isn't to disparage WWE, but because there are so many convoluted stories going on, and to some degree can affect our livelihood, of what we're supposed to be doing after. People don't want to reach out because they're not sure if they are tampering. The goal has always been to be with WWE. My wife and I still want to be with WWE. I'm at the table for conversations. I did not step out of the conversation. We still want to be there and want to work it out," he added.