WWE superstar John Cena sparked rumours of a possible team-up with Randy Orton before bidding farewell to his professional wrestling career. Cena took to social media to post a picture of Orton from last week's WWE SmackDown. Orton made a stunning return to WWE SmackDown and ended up hitting Drew McIntyre with an RKO. Cena is well known for posting pictures on his social media handles without any captions and this picture of Orton left many fans thinking whether the two legends will be coming together one last time before Cena's retirement. Cena will take on Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris and considering the situation, a team of Cena and Orton can potentially face Paul and McIntyre.

John Cena is all set to wrestle his final match for WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025. NBC Sports confirmed the date of the 17-time world champion's farewell match along with a hint at the venue.

While nothing official has been confirmed, all signs point towards Boston - which is quite clear his home town of West Newbury. There has been a lot of speculation over his possible opponent as well but the wrestler and WWE has not revealed anything yet.

“Peacock has had a wonderful relationship with the WWE and we're excited to see it continue far into the future,” said Rick Cordella, President of NBC Sports. ”

“Saturday Night's Main Event is some of the most premium content the WWE produces, including John Cena's upcoming retirement match, and it will be all live and exclusive on Peacock.”

Cena also opened up about his much-discussed 'heel turn' and how it did not go according to plan.

Cena believes that his promos did not work initially with the fans and that led to the disconnect. The 17-time champion turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber to leave the fans completely stunned.

It was something that the fans have discussed for a long time but the execution over the next few weeks left them disappointed. Cena told an audience member at Fan Expo Chicago 2025 what he believed went wrong.

"I wasn't upset. No, I failed," he said. "Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. Shit happens."