World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena opened up about his much-discussed 'heel turn' and how it did not go according to plan. Cena believes that his promos did not work initially with the fans and that led to the disconnect. The 17-time champion turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber to leave the fans completely stunned. It was something that the fans have discussed for a long time but the execution over the next few weeks left them disappointed. Cena told an audience member at Fan Expo Chicago 2025 what he believed went wrong.

"I wasn't upset. No, I failed," he said. "Ain't nothing wrong with that. You can learn from failure, right? I went up there and bombed. Shit happens."

Cena was open to criticism and even said that he took the failure as teaching moments in his WWE career. The superstar announced that this will be his last year with the company and he has faced a number of stalwarts in the course of his retirement tour till now.

"I've changed a lot over the years. I'm not the same person I was yesterday," he says.

Earlier, Cena kept the fans guessing about his opponent in the final match of his wrestling career. Cena revealed at the start of 2025 that this will be his last year in professional wrestling and he is all set to have his final fight in December last this year.

However, there is still no clarity about who he will be facing. He has already faced stalwarts like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Randy Orton while his next match will be against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he was once again asked about his potential opponent but the legendary WWE star once again left everyone guessing.

"No, no, I've never operated like that," Cena said. "It's weird because I've always just been that guy. ... I've just always kind of been reliable and showing up and doing whatever I'm asked. And I really want this tour to be not only special - it'll always be special to me because you guys are out there - I want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it, so whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I'm cool with that."