John Cena, one of the most popular faces in WWE, is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. In the midst of this Drew McIntyre has given him a big warning. Drew McIntyre, whose real name is Andrew McLean Galloway IV, is a Scottish professional wrestler. He has win he WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside "Dashing" Cody Rhodes. He also briefly held the WWE heavyweight Championship in 2024.

Speaking on IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, McIntyre verbally abused John Cena and threw his hat in the ring to win the Undisputed WWE Championship

"I was out for five weeks. I came back, new mindset, new Drew. I'm not getting involved in these personal issues I've been involved with for the past two years. People like [CM] Punk and [Damian] Priest. That's not getting me any titles. I want the da*n title back. I want that win over Randy [Orton] to put me on track. To beat [John] Cena, the current b***h version of Cena, and he screwed it all up. He being Jelly Roll. He deserved to get kicked in his stupid face," said McIntyre.

John Cena started his WWE retirement tour back in January and the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is rumoured to have his final fight against Gunther. In the past few months, Cena won the Elimination Chamber and defeated Cody Rhodes to win his record-breaking 17th World Championship at WrestlaMania.

With his retirement date set for December this year, reports claimed that Gunther will have the privilege to fight him in his last ever match. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion has never faced Cena in his career but he has already made his feelings clear about the possible match.