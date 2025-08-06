World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar John Cena broke his silence on Brock Lesnar's shocking return. Brock made his return at WWE SummerSlam following Cena's match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena dropped his title to Cody in a hard-fought clash and was attacked by Brock just after his match. Interviewed by 'Adam's Apple' immediately after the event, Cena opened up about the surprising return and his feelings towards a long-time rival.

“I've been saying the same thing for 25 years: They deal 'em, I play 'em.”

“I'm just really excited. We've got like 12 of these things left. I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows we're closing our book. And just because I close my book in December, that doesn't mean the WWE closes its books. They've got to continue their programming going forward. So, they're just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans and for the dozen of them I got left – they deal ‘em, I play ‘em,” Cena replied.

Earlier, CM Punk revealed that he is glad he found another opportunity to work with Cena before the latter exits the WWE arena. In an interview with ENews, Punk described his camaraderie with John Cena as a "marriage that unfolded on screen that we both needed at the time."

"He was the goody two-shoes, Boy Scout, good guy that a lot of places booed out of the building," Punk said. "Then I was this despicable... bad guy, and people seemed to love it."

"There's a part of me in my head that regrets stepping out because of what more we could have done," Punk asserted. "But it makes it so much sweeter that I'm back now, and I was able to come in here and work with him one last time," CM Punk added.