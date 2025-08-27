A veteran in the WWE universe, John Cena, is in the final lap of his career as an in-ring performer. In the middle of his farewell tour, Cena has understandably been in the spotlight. A former WWE star, Jack Swagger, has now revealed that Cena refused to lose to multiple opponents during his esteemed career in the company. As the chatter around his final WWE opponent continues, some unheard tales have surfaced, highlighting the manner in which Cena has conducted himself.

"Oh yeah, he absolutely refused to do it (lose to Swagger). I was told that was what happened," revealed Swagger in a chat on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Swagger eventually cashed in on Cena on WWE Raw and defeated Chris Jericho to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

"Because the original plan was I was going to beat him Monday Night Raw and not do the tease," revealed Swagger.

Being a younger performer, Swagger said that he couldn't push Cena enough to go with the original storyline. He also revealed that Cena has done such things to multiple stars in the company.

"But I'm a young guy. I've been there for a cup of coffee, so what are you going to do?" asked Swagger, before suggesting Cena would often refuse to lose to up-and-coming stars.

"But I'm not the only guy he's done that to," said the former World Champion. "He did that throughout his career."

It was also earlier said that Cena had refused to lose to members of The Nexus at the 2010 SummerSlam.

"Edge and Jericho were the ones that put the whole match together, made it make sense and it was good," said Slater in an interview with Inside the Ropes.

"Then Cena didn't like it, is the story I've heard. He didn't like it, so he wanted to change it. Edge and Chris went to bat for us. They were all for it. Then it got switched and Jericho and Edge."