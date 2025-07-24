Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest. Logan, who was considered to be one of the most well-known professional wrestlers of all time, suffered the cardiac arrest at his home in in Clearwater, Florida. World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) took to social media to post a heartwarming tribute to Hogan. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans," WWE posted on X.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.

He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

“Hulkamania,” as the energy he created was called, started running wild in the mid-1980s and pushed professional wrestling into the mainstream. He was a flag-waving American hero with the horseshoe mustache, red and yellow gear and massive arms he called his “24-inch pythons.”

In recent years, Hogan has waded further into politics.

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Hogan merged classic WWE maneuvers with President Donald Trump's rhetoric to vociferously endorse his longtime acquaintance.

(With AP inputs)