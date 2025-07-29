TNA Wrestling star Abyss recently cleared the air regarding the rumours about him being approached by the WWE. Abyss, the monster a big name at tha TNA, revealed that he was approached by the WWE for a Wrestlemania match with none other than the great Undertaker. However, the offer was turned down by the TNA great, not once but multiple times. The Undertaker, popularly known as the Deadman, is one of the biggest stars ever produced by WWE and getting a match against him is a dream for many wrestlers.

According to Wrestling World, Abyss revealed in an interview that he turned down WWE's offer because he did not want to leave TNA. Abyss stated that TNA made him a star and leaving them would have been like a betrayal to the ones who supported him right from the beginning.

He was one of the original monsters of the company and even game many deadly matches and took TNA to new heights.

However, in 2019, he joined WWE, not as as wrestler but a backstage producer. He helped others stars tell their stories but the fans did not get to see him inside the ring with The Undertaker.

Talking about The Undertaker, one of the GOAT's of the WWE universe marked his rare appearance in the ring, as he decided to confront TNA champion Trick Williams in NXT segment on Tuesday.

A fiery faceoff between the two began after Williams spoke critically about The Deadman's LFG team before taking a dig at the WWE Hall of Famer too.

Williams ridiculed The Undertaker's legacy by asserting that he has been doing more than the legendary wrestler ever did for the company as TNA Champion.

"Nobody in all of WWE is a Superstar like Trick Williams," the TNA champion said.

It wasn't the first time Williams took a dig at The Undertaker. Earlier, he had said: "You're out here popping off like your knees ain't got no expiration date. I'm glad you like to roll your eyes in the back of your head, because I might just knock your as out tomorrow," Williams had challenged the legend.