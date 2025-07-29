Setting the stage for the World Heavyweight Championship battle in the upcoming Summerslam, CM Punk and Gunther came face to face in the ring, though only for a verbal confrontation. Punk, who hopes to take the World Heavyweight Championship off Gunther's hands, looked to assert his dominance with words, as the veteran highlighted his exemplary resume as a performer in the WWE universe over the years. Punk called himself 'arrogant' but also said that he has earned the right to showcase such a reputation, having beaten Hall of Famers and legends since he started performing in the WWE.

It was Gunther who opened the segment, saying he was victorious last Monday because he left CM Punk speechless. Punk, however, was in no mood to remain silent.

"I'll give it to you. You are correct. I don't deserve to call myself the best in the world. I earned the right to call myself the best in the world. And I've earned the right to call myself the best in the world and be arrogant about it. But you are out here as world heavyweight champion being as arrogant as me, but you can't back it up," Punk told Gunther on Monday's WWE Raw.

"I have left a trail of bodies, a hall of famers, legends, and superstars that you've only dreamed to be in the ring with. And when you compare your career, as great as it's been so far, with my career, this isn't apples to apples," he further said.

"I don't deserve to call myself the Best In The World, I EARNED the right to call myself the Best In The World!" - CM Punk#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xtEElmtTF8 — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) July 29, 2025

Gunther looked to stop Punk from continuing his rant, but it was the World Heavyweight champion who was made silent as the latter put a hand on his mic.

"You know what, I have enough of this. Shut the...," Gunther said as Punk came back "I wasn't finished."

"There's levels to this, kid. And you're going to find out a hard lesson at the Summerslam on Saturday. You are not on my level," Punk said.

"For as great as you are, Saturday night, I'm leaving World Heavyweight Champion. But hey, at least you'll be able to share a ring and finally feel what it's like to be in the ring with the one, the only best in the world, CM Punk," the verbal duel concluded.