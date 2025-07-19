WWE Men's United States Champion Solo Sikoa was arrested during WWE SmackDown after an apparent car crash. The episode started with an accident just outside the arena which left Solo Sikoa and the rest of his faction in shock. SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce was stunned with the entire incident and Tonga Loa even had an injury on his forehead. Solo Sikoa was quick to point the finger at Jacob Fatu and accused him of causing the accident. However, by the end of the night, it was Solo Sikoa who was arrested inside the arena after it emerged that he faked the entire accident.

Sikoa will also be defending his WWE Men's United States title inside a steel cage against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam. The first ever two-night WWE SummerSlam will take place on on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A look at the updated WWE SummerSlam match card -

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for the Men's United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match

The Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul