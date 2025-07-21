CM Punk vs Dominik Mysterio isn't a battle that the WWE world has seen many times in the ring but it seems like the rivalry is brewing off the field. While Dominik has often taken digs at Punk, calling him 'old', the latter isn't someone who has developed a reputation of keeping quiet. Punk decided to give it back to Dominik, suggesting the latter is 'illiterate' who doesn't even know what is written in the tattoos he has all over his body.

"A lot of people don't know he does that because a lot of the tattoos he got are misspelled because Dominik can't read," Punk said.

For now, the rivalry between the two seems more verbal than physical. But, it does look like a storyline is in the making. The relationship between Punk and the Mysterio family goes a long way. In 2010, Punk had a face off with Rey Mysterio where 'kid' Dominik was also present. When Punk returned to WWE, he even had to face Dominik.

"I hate CM Punk, why, because he's old, he disappeared for what, 30 years, and came back and he's now what, 60, and he's still wrestling, he tortured me when I was a kid...so I was 12 years old, and he was probably like 45 at the time, maybe 50 - I just don't like CM Punk, he traumatized me as a kid, who does that to a 12 year old, what's wrong with him," Dominik had earlier said about Punk.

CM Punk explains why Dominik Mysterio covers up his chest with his ring gear



“A lot of people don't know he does that because a lot of the tattoos he got are misspelled because Dominik can't read” pic.twitter.com/DqCGH48Q6r — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 20, 2025

The only time CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio had a fight was back in 2023, but it was a non-televised event.